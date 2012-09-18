Sept 18 - The upcoming expiration of unlimited FDIC insurance for non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts (DDAs) could have a negative impact on deposit bases at both smaller and less creditworthy banks, according to Fitch Ratings. Large institutions that depositors still regard as too big to fail and financially strong regional banks are likely to be beneficiaries if the insurance program ends as scheduled. Under a two-year extension of the FDIC's Transaction Account Guarantee (TAG) program authorized under the Dodd-Frank Act, demand deposit insurance for accounts with balances exceeding $250,000 is set to expire at year-end 2012. Barring congressional action to extend the program again, many large corporate and institutional deposit accounts will no longer benefit from an unlimited government backstop, potentially triggering some deposit shifts as the credit quality of depository institutions becomes the primary driver of large depositors' assessment of account safety. Corporate and institutional (including government) account balances are typically much higher than the $250,000 limit for FDIC protection of individual accounts. As a result, corporate treasurers and local governments tend to be much more sensitive to considerations of banks' credit profiles than retail depositors covered under the $250,000 insurance threshold. Besides community banks with smaller capital bases and weaker financial profiles, some deposit-taking subsidiaries of foreign banks could also face deposit outflow pressure in accounts exceeding the $250,000 limit if parent banks face heavy economic, financial, or headline risks in their home markets. Unlimited deposit protection for transaction accounts was originally introduced to stabilize deposit bases as the banking system came under extreme stress during the financial crisis in late 2008. The two-year extension of the TAG program under Dodd-Frank applied only to non-interest bearing transaction accounts that remain key operating accounts for businesses. Any large movements of high-value account balances out of smaller and more financially vulnerable banks could drive a weakening of liquidity and a further erosion of depositor confidence at these institutions. This could drive more consolidation in the industry, although financially weak banks may not be attractive acquisition targets, except in government-assisted deals. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.