April 24 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 5 basis points (bps) to 210 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 3 bps to 653 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads widened by 6 bps each to 143 bps, 182 bps, and 257 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread widened by 3 bps to 470 bps, 'B' widened by 1 bp to 699 bps, and 'CCC' contracted by 2 bps to 1,072 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and telecommunications expanded by 4 bps each to 312 bps, 304 bps, and 340 bps, respectively. Banks and utilities expanded by 5 bps each to 326 bps and 213 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 200 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 648 bps and below its five-year moving average of 724 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)