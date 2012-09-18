Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 7 basis points (bps) to 197 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread contracted by 8 bps to 592 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 10 bps to 134 bps, the 'A' spread expanded by 11 bps to 171 bps, and the 'BBB' spread widened by 7 bps to 241 bps. The 'BB' spread contracted by 4 bps to 404 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 8 bps to 617 bps, and the 'CCC' spread contracted by 15 bps to 989 bps. By industry, financial institutions and utilities widened by 10 bps each to 279 bps and 209 bps, respectively, and banks expanded by 2 bps to 270 bps. Industrials and telecommunications widened by 4 bps each to 276 bps and 295 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 682 bps and its five-year moving average of 751 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)