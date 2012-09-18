Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on the Indiana Finance Authority's approximately $100 million revenue bonds, series 2010, issued on behalf of King's Daughters' Hospital and Health Services (KDH). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by all accounts, including accounts receivable, as well as a mortgage on the property and a debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS OPERATING PERFORMANCE REBOUNDING: Although utilization remains depressed, profitability has started to rebound since last review and is in line with Fitch's expectations. This improvement is the result of expense reductions and revenue enhancements as well as additional reimbursement realized from a new assessment fee program in Indiana (about $1.3 million annually). CONSTRUCTION ON TIME AND WITHIN BUDGET: KDH issued about $100 million of debt in 2010 to finance a replacement facility. Construction is currently on time and within budget and the facility is 85% complete as of September 2012. The new hospital is expected to open Feb. 23, 2013. KDH's liquidity position is mixed as a result of the additional debt. Days cash on hand and cushion ratio are in line with 'BBB' category medians but cash to debt is below the median. LEADING MARKET SHARE: Market share has declined about 5% over the past three years as a result of KDH's aging facility and loss of several high producing physicians. However, KDH maintains 42.5% primary service area market share as of 2011, a result of its limited direct competition. The service area population demographics and wealth levels are below state and national average, which is reflected in a weak payor mix. GOOD PHYSICIAN ALIGNMENT: KDH employs the majority of its active staff and maintains a strong relationship with its physicians. HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Maximum annual debt service (MADS) represents a high 6.2% of revenues as compared to the 'BBB' category median of 3.3%. Debt service coverage of 2x in fiscal 2011 is light for the rating level. SMALL REVENUE BASE: KDH's relatively small revenue base ($109.7 million in revenue in fiscal 2011) coupled with its reliance on government payors (approximately 60.4% of gross revenues in fiscal 2011) is a concern as minor operating disruptions, including physician turnover, utilization fluctuations and reimbursement changes, may have significant impact on the hospital. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FAILURE TO SUSTAIN SOLID OPERATING CASH FLOW: Fitch expects operating profitability to continue to improve through fiscal 2012 as revenue enhancements and expense cuts are realized. Should KDH's operating performance retreat from its current improvement, negative rating action may occur. FURTHER LOSS IN MARKET SHARE: KDH has experienced three years of revenue decline, which was reversed in the interim period due to successful physician recruitment. Revenue growth will be critical to servicing its high debt load as the new facility opens in 2013. The inability to transition to the new hospital seamlessly, further loss in market share, or further decline in revenue could result in negative rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE The 'BBB+' rating is based on profitability and liquidity that are adequate for the rating category, a leading market share position and a strong physician alignment strategy. Credit concerns continue to be a high debt burden, decline in utilization and unfavorable payor mix. Given its large debt burden, it is imperative that KDH produces solid operating cash flow to cover its debt service. Volumes have softened over the last few years with a drop in net patient revenue to $109 million in fiscal 2011 (Dec. 31 year end) from $114 million in fiscal 2008 as a result of both the recession and loss of market share to its competition. Management's focus on expense reduction and revenue enhancements including successful physician recruitment has resulted in stabilized performance through the seven months ended July 30, 2012. In fiscal 2011, KDH posted an operating margin of 2.7%, which was in line with Fitch's expectations at the time of the last review in September 2011 but below historical results (KDH has posted an operating margin over 4.5% annually in 2007-2010). The decline in operations in fiscal 2011 was mostly due to lower inpatient volumes caused by physician turnover and a slight shift in market share. Management has identified expense reductions including a workforce reduction and health plan premium increases, which are expected to result in an estimated $4 million in annual savings. In addition, management is working on revenue enhancements including the recruitment of several physicians and improvements in physician office coding, which is expected to produce about $2 million in additional revenue annually. Also in fiscal 2012, KDH will benefit from about $1.9 million in additional reimbursement from the Indiana Medicaid Hospital Assessment fee program that was initiated in 2012 but retroactive through 2011. This program will result in about $1.3 million in additional revenue annually. Through the seven months ended July 31, 2012, KDH had an operating margin of 3.4% and operating EBITDA margin of 8.7%. KDH is in the process of constructing a replacement facility in Madison, Indiana, which will be located about 4.5 miles from its existing campus. The new facility will be approximately 210,000 square feet on 94 acres of land. As of September 2012, the project is about 85% complete and is on time and within budget. Fitch believes the new facility will be accretive to KDH's operations as the current facility is over 100 years old and not designed for today's delivery of care. However, with the addition of $98.3 million of new debt for the replacement facility, KDH's leverage metrics are stressed and are below 'BBB' metrics. MADS coverage of 2x in fiscal 2011 and MADS as a percent of revenue of 6.2% during the same time period, compare unfavorably to Fitch's 'BBB' medians of 2.8x and 3.3%, respectively. The total cost of the project is $120.4 million and KDH's equity contribution ($22.2 million) has already been spent. At July 31, 2012, days cash on hand of 244 days and cushion ratio of 8.9x, are in line with 'BBB' category medians of 138.9 days and 9.4x, respectively. Cash to debt of 61.2% at July 31, 2012 is improved from 56.4% in fiscal 2011 but below the category median of 82.7%. The new facility is expected to open in February 2013 and management is projecting an operating loss due to increased depreciation and interest expense, however, EBITDA is budgeted at $12.2 million, which should cover debt service at 1.8x. Fitch expects debt service coverage to improve over time as benefits from the new facility are realized. Although inpatient volume in the primary service area has decreased since 2009, KDH maintains the leading position with 42.5% market share in the PSA as of 2011. Baptist Northeast Hospital, the next largest competitor, has 6.1% market share up from 4.7% in 2009. According to management, the market share shift is caused by its outdated facility and the loss of several physicians. However, management has successfully recruited a pulmonologist and several other physicians and inpatient volumes are up 17% through June 30, 2012. KDH has been engaged in an integrated physician alignment strategy since the mid-1990's and over 80% of the active medical staff is employed by the hospital, helping to align the hospital and the physicians' interests. Management expects that its market share has improved since the latest available data (2011). Further erosion in market share would be a credit concern. KDH received sole-community provider status in fiscal 2009, which garners additional Medicare reimbursement (about $1 million annually), which somewhat offsets its unfavorable payor mix with approximately 62% of gross revenue from governmental payors. Bad debt expense as a percent of revenue increased to 16% through the seven months ended July 31, 2012, up from 12.6 % through the same period the prior year because of weak service area characteristics. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that KDH's recently implemented expense management and revenue enhancements will result in continued operating improvements and cash flow will be in line with projected levels (operating EBITDA of 9.6% in fiscal 2012 and 10.3% in fiscal 2013) while liquidity is expected to remain consistent with current levels. Weakening of operating performance or debt service coverage would likely lead to negative rating action. King's Daughters' is an 86 licensed bed acute care facility located in Madison, Indiana, approximately 90 miles southeast of Indianapolis and about 60 miles northeast of Louisville, Kentucky. In fiscal 2011, KDH had $109.7 million in total revenue. KDH covenants to provide bondholders with annual disclosure within 150 days of the close of each fiscal year and quarterly disclosure within 60 days of each quarter end. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Piper Jaffray, the underwriter.