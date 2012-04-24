April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A/A-1'
rating to Vulcan Inc.'s $8.0 million taxable variable-rate demand notes series
2012 due April 1, 2028.
The rating reflects our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that
Branch Banking and Trust Co. ('A/A-1') provides in the form of an irrevocable
direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC, Branch Banking and Trust Co.
fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are in the weekly
interest-rate reset mode. Therefore, our rating applies only during this rate
mode. If the bonds are converted to another rate mode, we will likely withdraw
our rating.
The 'A' long-term component of our rating is based on our long-term issuer
credit rating on Branch Banking and Trust Co. and addresses full and timely
interest and principal payments when the bondholders have not exercised the
put option. The 'A-1' short-term component of our rating is based on our
short-term issuer credit rating on Branch Banking and Trust Co. and addresses
full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have
exercised the put option.
Changes to our rating on the variable-rate bonds can result from, among other
things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments to the
transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they
are in the variable-rate mode and the LOC has not expired or otherwise
terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our
rating on the bonds.
(New York Ratings Team)