April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' rating (same as the corporate credit rating) to San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co.'s proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We are also assigning our '4' recovery rating to the proposed issue, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default. The ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions. The company has indicated that it plans to use proceeds from this debt issuance to repay outstanding debt obligations, including the company's $350 million senior notes due 2016. As such, we expect debt levels to remain relatively unchanged at about $1.9 billion following this offering. The ratings on Levi Strauss reflect our view that the company's financial profile continues to be "aggressive," particularly since the company's balance sheet remains highly leveraged and we expect cash flow protections measures to continue to be weak. In addition, we continue to consider Levi Strauss' business risk profile to be "weak," given its continuing participation in the highly competitive denim and casual pants market, which is subject to fashion risk and still-weak consumer spending, and our expectation that the company's business focus will remain narrow. We believe the company benefits from its strong, well-recognized Levi's brand, long operating history, and distribution channel diversity (both by retail customer and geography). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST Levi Strauss & Co. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Levi Strauss & Co. Senior unsecured $350 mil. notes due 2022 B+

Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)