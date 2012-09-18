Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating to FMC Technologies Inc.'s senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding commercial paper balances and borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility The ratings on Chicago, Ill.-based FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) reflect our view of the company's satisfactory business risk and intermediate financial risk according to our criteria. The ratings reflect the company's solid competitive position, geographically diverse sales base, and strong credit measures. The ratings also take into account the high degree of pricing competition in FTI's core markets, its dependence on the capital-spending patterns of customers in this cyclical industry, and the company's somewhat smaller scale of operations and narrower product offerings compared with some of its peers. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List FMC Technologies Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Ratings Senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.