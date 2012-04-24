(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. (Vakifbank) five-year USD500m senior unsecured eurobond issue a final rating of 'BB+'. The issue matures on 24 April 2017 and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 11 April 2012. Vakifbank was the seventh-largest bank in Turkey, at end-2011, in total assets (7.6%), loans (8.6%) and deposits (8.1%). It is 58.45% owned by the General Directorate of Foundations (GDF), which is fully controlled and managed by the Turkish state, 16.1% by the bank's pension fund. 25.2% of the shares are publicly traded. Fitch rates Vakifbank as follows: Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B' Short-term local currency IDR 'B' National Long-term rating 'AA+(tur)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating 'bb+' Support Rating '3' Support Rating Floor 'BB+' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)