(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has lowered Edison Mission Energy (EME) and Midwest Generation LLC's (MWG) long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CC' from 'B-'. At the same time, Fitch has lowered EME and MWG's individual securities ratings, as indicated in the list below. While EME's recovery rating remains unchanged at 'RR5', MWG's recovery rating for its secured working capital facility has been revised to 'RR3' from 'RR1'. Edison Mission Energy --Senior unsecured debt to 'C/RR5' from 'CCC/RR5'. Midwest Generation --Secured Working Capital Facility to 'CCC/RR3' from 'BB-/RR1'. Fitch has also affirmed EME and MWG's short-term IDR at 'B' and withdrawn the ratings. Fitch considers 'CC' category credits to possess 'very high levels of credit risk. Default of some kind appears probable.' More than $4 billion of long-term debt is affected by the rating actions. Fitch has also issued a press release detailing rating actions taken today regarding EME's ultimate parent, Edison International (EIX; IDR 'BBB'; Rating Outlook Stable by Fitch) and Southern California Edison Company (SCE; IDR 'A-'; Rating Outlook Stable by Fitch). Key rating drivers include: --Low power prices represent a continuing and substantial challenge to EME and MWG's long-term financial viability. --Margin deterioration has exceeded Fitch's expectations and EBITDA is expected to be negative in 2012 and 2013, owing to sharply lower power prices. --EME debt leverage is unsustainably high relative to cash flows given the outlook for commodity prices and impact of environmental retrofit on operating margins. --Operating losses, environmental capex requirements and pending debt maturities in 2013 and 2016 are significant challenges to EME's long-term viability, in Fitch's view. --The termination of EME's revolving credit facility and inability to attract third party funding for the Homer City generating station underscores, in Fitch's opinion, the severity of the challenges facing the company. --Sufficient liquidity exists near term; however, a bankruptcy filing is a distinct possibility in the coming 12-24 months, in Fitch's opinion. The lower IDRs for EME and MWG reflect the challenges to the companies' future solvency and liquidity caused primarily by a prolonged decline in historic and forward power price curves, rising operating and capital costs due to environmental regulations and an unsustainably high debt burden. Fitch believes recent developments including EME's termination of its bank facility, the lack of interest in third party funding for the Homer City generating station and announced plans not to retrofit two of its Illinois generating stations and cease operations underscore the challenging economics facing the company. The ratings downgrade reflects EME's high debt levels, scheduled maturities totaling $2.2 billion during 2013-2017 and expectations for a modest recovery in power prices off a low base in 2014-2015. The ratings also consider environmental rules regarding sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide and mercury, which pose significant long-term challenges for EME, in Fitch's opinion. Credit metrics at EME have deteriorated, along with forward natural gas and power prices. EME is expected to book losses and negative free cash flow in 2012 and 2013. Interest coverage and debt metrics remain very weak in 2014 and 2015, as well. Fitch projects EBITDA to interest expense will approximate -0.3 times (x) in both 2012 and 2013 and 0.2x in 2014. Debt to EBITDA is estimated by Fitch to be negative in 2012 and 2013 and 71x in 2014. In its recovery analysis, Fitch values the power generation assets using a net present value (NPV) approach and plant valuation data provided by its third-party power market consultant, Wood Mackenzie and other assumptions. Fitch's recovery ratings bridge the gap from issuer default to individual security ratings. Fitch's estimated recovery ratings for EME's senior unsecured debt is unchanged at 'RR5' and the resulting instrument rating has been lowered one notch to 'CC' from 'CCC', reflecting the one notch downgrade to EME's IDR. However, the recovery rating for MWG's secured credit facility has been revised to 'RR3' from 'RR1', reflecting lower dark spreads due to depressed market prices for power and higher operating costs. As a result, the uplift in notching from Fitch's recovery analysis has narrowed two notches, to +1 from +3. The incremental two notch reduction in MWG's IDR, explains the total four notch reduction to MWG's secured working capital facility instrument rating to 'CCC' from 'BB-' . As of Dec. 31, 2011, EME had $1.3 billion of consolidated cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and asset sales and project financings are likely to provide additional sources of cash. Nonetheless, operating losses in 2012 and 2013, combined with capital expenditures to complete non-discretionary projects will, in Fitch's estimation, cause EME's cash position to erode significantly during 2012-2015. While EME's liquidity position appears adequate in the near term, the merchant generation company's prospects for continued solvency in the intermediate-to-longer term based on Fitch's outlook for market pricing for energy and capacity and operating cost projections appear poor. The next scheduled EME senior unsecured debt maturity is $500 million in 2013, $500 million matures in 2016 and $1.2 billion in 2017. As of Dec. 31, 2011, EME had total debt outstanding of approximately $4.9 billion (excluding off-balance sheet debt). In February, EME announced that it terminated its $564 million credit facility. MWG's $500 million working capital facility remains in place. The MWG revolver is scheduled to terminate June 29, 2012. Restrictive covenants in EME's credit agreement that required the company to maintain a minimum funds flow-to-interest coverage ratio of 1.20x or higher no longer apply now that the credit facility has been terminated. The ratings and outlook for MWG reflect its position within the EME corporate family. MWG has little debt outstanding and nominally strong stand-alone coverage and debt leverage ratios. However, MWG's debt ratings are linked to EME through an inter-company loan of proceeds from the Powerton and Joliet sale/leaseback agreement by MWG to EME. In addition, EME provides a guarantee (which is pari passu with its senior unsecured notes) to MWG rent payments under the Powerton and Joliet lease agreement. The lease debt is secured by a perfected first lien on the Powerton and Joliet 7 and 8 generating facilities. Environmental challenges loom large on the horizon. EME and MWG continue to evaluate whether to install emission control technologies to comply with existing state and federal regulations in the near-to-intermediate term or close non-compliant facilities. EME announced recently that it will close the Fisk and Crawford generating stations by the end of 2012 and 2014, respectively. In addition, the company identified Waukegan and Joliet 6 as plants that it is 'less likely to be retrofit' for environmental equipment and thus are likely candidates for future closings. In the fourth quarter, EME booked a $1.032 billion pretax charge to reduce the carrying value of the Homer City generating station to zero. EME is in negotiations to transfer its beneficial interest in the 1,884 megawatt coal-fired plant to the owner-lessor. EME also booked a $640 million pretax charge to reflect the write down of three Illinois coal fired generating stations (Fisk, Crawford and Waukegan) to zero. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)