(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 24 - Fitch Ratings has lowered Edison Mission Energy (EME)
and Midwest Generation LLC's (MWG) long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'CC' from 'B-'.
At the same time, Fitch has lowered EME and MWG's individual securities ratings,
as indicated in the list below. While EME's recovery rating remains unchanged at
'RR5', MWG's recovery rating for its secured working capital facility has been
revised to 'RR3' from 'RR1'.
Edison Mission Energy
--Senior unsecured debt to 'C/RR5' from 'CCC/RR5'.
Midwest Generation
--Secured Working Capital Facility to 'CCC/RR3' from 'BB-/RR1'.
Fitch has also affirmed EME and MWG's short-term IDR at 'B' and withdrawn the
ratings.
Fitch considers 'CC' category credits to possess 'very high levels of credit
risk. Default of some kind appears probable.'
More than $4 billion of long-term debt is affected by the rating actions.
Fitch has also issued a press release detailing rating actions taken today
regarding EME's ultimate parent, Edison International (EIX; IDR 'BBB'; Rating
Outlook Stable by Fitch) and Southern California Edison Company (SCE; IDR 'A-';
Rating Outlook Stable by Fitch).
Key rating drivers include:
--Low power prices represent a continuing and substantial challenge to EME and
MWG's long-term financial viability.
--Margin deterioration has exceeded Fitch's expectations and EBITDA is expected
to be negative in 2012 and 2013, owing to sharply lower power prices.
--EME debt leverage is unsustainably high relative to cash flows given the
outlook for commodity prices and impact of environmental retrofit on operating
margins.
--Operating losses, environmental capex requirements and pending debt maturities
in 2013 and 2016 are significant challenges to EME's long-term viability, in
Fitch's view.
--The termination of EME's revolving credit facility and inability to attract
third party funding for the Homer City generating station underscores, in
Fitch's opinion, the severity of the challenges facing the company.
--Sufficient liquidity exists near term; however, a bankruptcy filing is a
distinct possibility in the coming 12-24 months, in Fitch's opinion.
The lower IDRs for EME and MWG reflect the challenges to the companies' future
solvency and liquidity caused primarily by a prolonged decline in historic and
forward power price curves, rising operating and capital costs due to
environmental regulations and an unsustainably high debt burden.
Fitch believes recent developments including EME's termination of its bank
facility, the lack of interest in third party funding for the Homer City
generating station and announced plans not to retrofit two of its Illinois
generating stations and cease operations underscore the challenging economics
facing the company.
The ratings downgrade reflects EME's high debt levels, scheduled maturities
totaling $2.2 billion during 2013-2017 and expectations for a modest recovery in
power prices off a low base in 2014-2015. The ratings also consider
environmental rules regarding sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide and mercury, which
pose significant long-term challenges for EME, in Fitch's opinion.
Credit metrics at EME have deteriorated, along with forward natural gas and
power prices. EME is expected to book losses and negative free cash flow in
2012 and 2013. Interest coverage and debt metrics remain very weak in 2014 and
2015, as well. Fitch projects EBITDA to interest expense will approximate -0.3
times (x) in both 2012 and 2013 and 0.2x in 2014. Debt to EBITDA is estimated
by Fitch to be negative in 2012 and 2013 and 71x in 2014.
In its recovery analysis, Fitch values the power generation assets using a net
present value (NPV) approach and plant valuation data provided by its
third-party power market consultant, Wood Mackenzie and other assumptions.
Fitch's recovery ratings bridge the gap from issuer default to individual
security ratings.
Fitch's estimated recovery ratings for EME's senior unsecured debt is unchanged
at 'RR5' and the resulting instrument rating has been lowered one notch to 'CC'
from 'CCC', reflecting the one notch downgrade to EME's IDR.
However, the recovery rating for MWG's secured credit facility has been revised
to 'RR3' from 'RR1', reflecting lower dark spreads due to depressed market
prices for power and higher operating costs. As a result, the uplift in notching
from Fitch's recovery analysis has narrowed two notches, to +1 from +3. The
incremental two notch reduction in MWG's IDR, explains the total four notch
reduction to MWG's secured working capital facility instrument rating to 'CCC'
from 'BB-' .
As of Dec. 31, 2011, EME had $1.3 billion of consolidated cash and cash
equivalents on its balance sheet and asset sales and project financings are
likely to provide additional sources of cash. Nonetheless, operating losses in
2012 and 2013, combined with capital expenditures to complete non-discretionary
projects will, in Fitch's estimation, cause EME's cash position to erode
significantly during 2012-2015.
While EME's liquidity position appears adequate in the near term, the merchant
generation company's prospects for continued solvency in the
intermediate-to-longer term based on Fitch's outlook for market pricing for
energy and capacity and operating cost projections appear poor.
The next scheduled EME senior unsecured debt maturity is $500 million in 2013,
$500 million matures in 2016 and $1.2 billion in 2017. As of Dec. 31, 2011, EME
had total debt outstanding of approximately $4.9 billion (excluding off-balance
sheet debt).
In February, EME announced that it terminated its $564 million credit facility.
MWG's $500 million working capital facility remains in place. The MWG revolver
is scheduled to terminate June 29, 2012.
Restrictive covenants in EME's credit agreement that required the company to
maintain a minimum funds flow-to-interest coverage ratio of 1.20x or higher no
longer apply now that the credit facility has been terminated.
The ratings and outlook for MWG reflect its position within the EME corporate
family. MWG has little debt outstanding and nominally strong stand-alone
coverage and debt leverage ratios. However, MWG's debt ratings are linked to
EME through an inter-company loan of proceeds from the Powerton and Joliet
sale/leaseback agreement by MWG to EME.
In addition, EME provides a guarantee (which is pari passu with its senior
unsecured notes) to MWG rent payments under the Powerton and Joliet lease
agreement. The lease debt is secured by a perfected first lien on the Powerton
and Joliet 7 and 8 generating facilities.
Environmental challenges loom large on the horizon. EME and MWG continue to
evaluate whether to install emission control technologies to comply with
existing state and federal regulations in the near-to-intermediate term or close
non-compliant facilities. EME announced recently that it will close the Fisk and
Crawford generating stations by the end of 2012 and 2014, respectively. In
addition, the company identified Waukegan and Joliet 6 as plants that it is
'less likely to be retrofit' for environmental equipment and thus are likely
candidates for future closings.
In the fourth quarter, EME booked a $1.032 billion pretax charge to reduce the
carrying value of the Homer City generating station to zero. EME is in
negotiations to transfer its beneficial interest in the 1,884 megawatt
coal-fired plant to the owner-lessor. EME also booked a $640 million pretax
charge to reflect the write down of three Illinois coal fired generating
stations (Fisk, Crawford and Waukegan) to zero.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)