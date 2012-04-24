(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Brazil-based
JBS S.A.'s (JBS; BB/Stable/--) bid to acquire the assets from meat
producer Grupo Independencia (not rated) won't affect the ratings on JBS or on
its subsidiary JBS USA LLC (JBS USA; BB/Stable/--). The nonbidding offer totals
R$268 million: JBS would pay R$133 million in cash and the remainder with its
shares. It is important to highlight that JBS won't assume any contingent
financial or labor liabilities from Grupo Independencia, which went bankrupt in
the first quarter of 2009. JBS will increase its already leading share in the
Brazilian beef market and benefit from the favorable cattle prices in Brazil,
further raising revenues amid strong demand and prices for beef in the domestic
market. However, we will monitor the company's potentially higher working
capital needs and their effect on JBS's liquidity while it ramps up the plants'
production and cattle slaughtering. The company also leased other small plants
since the beginning of 2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)