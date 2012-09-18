Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ConAgra Foods, Inc.'s (ConAgra) (NYSE: CAG) ratings as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'; --Bank credit facility at 'BBB'; --Subordinated notes at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. ConAgra's total debt at May 27, 2012 was $2.9 billion. ConAgra's credit ratings recognize the company's diversified product portfolio of branded and private label products and significant free cash flow (FCF) generation. The company has maintained low leverage for the rating level versus packaged food peers while engaging in bolt-on acquisitions. ConAgra's positive rating factors are balanced with its modest international exposure, which may limit longer term growth due to the mature, though stable, nature of the packaged food business in the United States. Also, ConAgra's margins remain below most packaged food peers and it has had difficulty consistently maintaining operating earnings and volume growth. ConAgra generated ample FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and dividends) of $324 million in fiscal 2012, down from $499 million in the prior year primarily due to higher pension contributions. ConAgra spent approximately $700 million on acquisitions and $350 million on share repurchases in fiscal 2012, which were primarily financed with internally generated funds. Based on the company's guidance of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion cash flow from operations, with a modest positive from working capital, and $450 million capital expenditures, fiscal 2013 FCF should be at least in the mid-$300 million range. The company is likely to use FCF for bolt-on acquisitions, including the August 2012 acquisition of Bertolli and P.F. Chang's Home Menu frozen meals for $267 million, and share repurchases. ConAgra does not intend to increase leverage for share repurchases. Acquisitions could lead to a modest increase in leverage and still be within the rating category. For the latest 12 months ended May 27, 2012, ConAgra's total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.0x, operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 7.0x, and funds from operations adjusted leverage was 3.1x. Leverage has increased modestly with $750 million of notes issued Sept. 10, 2012. Proceeds were utilized to reduce CP, which was approximately $300 million as of Sept. 7, 2012, and for other corporate purposes. ConAgra will still have flexibility for acquisitions, but the amount of room has lessened. The company plans to pursue growth through acquisitions, which could be large, and are likely to be in private label, core adjacencies or outside the U.S. ConAgra maintains strong liquidity, including $103 million of cash at May 27, 2012, and an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures Sept. 14, 2016. The credit facility provides backup to ConAgra's CP program. It contains financial maintenance covenants requiring that the fixed charge coverage ratio must exceed 1.75 to 1.0 and consolidated funded debt must not exceed 65% of the consolidated capital base. The company is in compliance with its covenants. Upcoming long-term debt maturities are manageable. Fitch anticipates ConAgra is likely to refinance its next significant debt maturity, which is $500 million 5.875% notes due in April 2014. What Could Trigger a Rating Action Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Substantial and growing FCF generation, along with leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) consistently in the low-2x range or better and maintenance of conservative financial policies, such as publicly stating that its financial strategies no longer include large acquisitions that require substantial debt financing. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action or Negative Outlook include: --If earnings or cash flow falter significantly or the company engages in a large, debt-financed acquisition, such that leverage is consistently above 3.0x with no plan for material leverage reduction. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology