OVERVIEW -- LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC's issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class X, A, B, C, D, and E notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, collateral portfolio, and timely interest and principal payments, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC's $465.25 million floating-rate notes (see list). The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 18, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: -- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED LCM XII L.P./LCM XII LLC Class Rating Amount mil. $) X AAA (sf) 4.00 A AAA (sf) 321.25 B AA (sf) 62.50 C (deferrable) A (sf) 35.75 D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 23.75 E (deferrable) BB (sf) 18.00 Subordinated notes (L.P. certificates) NR 53.00 NR--Not rated.