April 24 - In a report published today, titled, "Low Debt Trend Of Russian LRGs Will Continue Although A Few Weaker LRGs Are At Risk Because Of Their High Debt Service", Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it thinks Russian local and regional governments (LRGs) will continue their trend of maintaining low debt in 2012-2013. Debt growth will, in our view, be contained in 2012 because the few wealthiest LRGs will probably refrain from borrowing or borrow only modestly. But we expect that debt growth will accelerate somewhat in 2013, due to continued pressure from expenditure needs, and that LRGs' debt will exceed RUB1.5 trillion by year-end 2013. We also note that some LRGs are already indebted above the average and are at risk, struggling with high debt service. Those weaker regional and municipal borrowers continue to face refinancing risks, despite posting a moderate, in an international context, 40%-50% debt as a proportion of operating revenues. This is due to the short-term nature of their funding, which increases debt service to 15%-30% of operating revenues. We consider LRGs' prudent debt policies and financing with longer debt maturities might help reduce annual refinancing needs and thus mitigate the refinancing risks, even for LRGs with above-average debt levels. The report also said that, although the federal government has announced its intention to decrease budget loan issuance significantly after 2012, Standard & Poor's thinks that actual issuance will decrease only modestly. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)