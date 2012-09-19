Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Krasnodar-based Krayinvestbank's (KIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: IDRs and SUPPORT RATING KIB's '4' Support Rating and 'B+' IDR reflects the limited probability of support that KIB may receive if needed from Krasnodar Region (KR, 'BB+'/Stable), which directly owns a 97.05% stake in the bank. Fitch's view of the propensity to provide support is based on KR's majority ownership and a track record of assistance to date, including issuance of guarantees for the bank's borrowings, indirect liquidity support (through local government-owned entities which account for 25% of end-2011 customer funding), as well as provision of capital, including RUB1.5bn contributed in June 2012 and the planned RUB1bn equity injection expected in H113. At the same time, Fitch considers there is some uncertainty in respect of support in light of the bank's limited systemic importance for the region and some corporate governance issues. In particular, Fitch is concerned about KIB's significant exposure to construction and real estate (roughly 2.2x of end-2011 Fitch core capital ;FCC) which, in the agency's opinion, may largely be related in some way to officials within the current regional administration and/or the bank's management. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING (VR) KIB's VR reflects the bank's small size by international standards; significant concentrations, particularly high exposure to construction and real estate; potentially vulnerable asset quality; modest profitability (with ROAE of 4.3% in 2011); and tightly managed capital. However, on the positive side, the VR factors in KIB's so far limited reliance on wholesale funding, good deposit collection capacity and broad regional presence. Although reported loans overdue by 90 days (non-performing loans; NPLs) were a moderate 5.9% at end-2011 and are 94% covered with loan impairment reserves (LIR), underlying asset quality may be masked by significant rolled-over loans (15% of end-2011 loans). Fitch's review of KIB's 20 largest exposures (accounting for roughly 50% of end-2011 loans) revealed that most of KIB's working capital exposures are extended to borrowers that have a poor financial standing. KIB's construction exposures, in addition to the loan book, are structured through bonds (0.7x of end-2011 FCC) and investments in mutual funds (0.5x) and are of particular concern to the agency. Some of the properties are at an initial stage of construction and the valuation of collateral is rather aggressive in most cases, although reported LTVs for construction loans are moderate. The medium- to long-term construction exposures result in poor liquidity of the balance sheet, while the liquidity cushion (largely in the form of cash) equals only 12% of end-2011 liabilities. As a moderate mitigating factor, KIB's customer funding (87% of end-H112 liabilities) is relatively stable with a high share of granular retail deposits (50% of end-H112 liabilities) and so far sticky on demand funding from state-controlled entities (roughly 25%). The latter helps to ease pressure on KIB's cost of funding (5.4% in 2011), although the bottom line is significantly dampened by a high cost/income ratio (72% in 2011) and impairment charges (74% of 2011 pre-impairment profit). As a result, KIB's performance remains weak and its internal capital generating capacity is insufficient to maintain the budgeted 30%-40% annual growth, which the bank plans to partially fund by domestic bond issuance, significantly increasing so far low refinancing risk. KR plans to inject an additional RUB1bn of equity into the bank in H113, but this is expected to only result in a temporary improvement in capitalisation. KIB's current capital buffer (with the regulatory capital adequacy ratio of 13.5% at end-H112) is sufficient to withstand additional losses equal to only 9% of loans, which is considered low by Fitch, given significant risks stemming from construction exposures and sizeable single borrower concentrations. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING Downside pressure on KIB's Long-Term IDR, Support Rating and SRF could arise from any major weakening in the relationship between the KR and the bank, for example, as a result of changes in key senior regional officials (not Fitch's base case expectation at the moment as KR's governor has recently been reappointed). KIB's Long-Term IDR is unlikely to be upgraded in the near term due to current uncertainties about the reliability of support. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR Downside pressure on KIB's VR could result from any further marked increase in the bank's construction exposure or sharp deterioration in asset quality, liquidity or capital. Limited progress in the medium term with completion of construction projects currently being financed could also be negative for the rating. KIB's VR is unlikely to be upgraded in the near term, however moderation of growth plans, an improvement in performance and greater diversification of KIB's loan book would be credit positive. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term local-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable National long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Senior unsecured debt: assigned 'B+'; Recovery Rating: assigned 'RR4' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 12 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 