UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
April 24 Pivdennyi Bank, JSCB: * Moodys disclosures on credit rating of pivdennyi bank, jscb
ABUJA, Feb 16 Nigeria's "bad bank" said on Thursday it had taken over the day-to-day running of Arik Air in an attempt to rescue the country's largest airline, which it placed in receivership last week after it was unable to pay workers or creditors.
OTTAWA, Feb 16 The number of Canadians receiving unemployment benefits in the oil-producing province of Alberta rose for the third month in a row in December, while an increase in people filing new claims suggested that could climb further.