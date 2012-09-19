Overview -- DriveTime has entered into an agreement to sell itself in separate transactions. -- We are placing our 'B' ratings on DriveTime and its $200 million senior notes on CreditWatch with developing implications. -- The CreditWatch reflects our view that there is a good likelihood the parties will complete the transaction, as well as our belief that there is not enough information available at this time about the eventual capital structure and ownership of the newly formed acquiring entity. Rating Action On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' issuer credit ratings on DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. and DT Acceptance Corp. (DriveTime) on CreditWatch with developing implications. We also placed our 'B' rating on DriveTime's $200 million senior secured notes on CreditWatch developing. Rationale The CreditWatch action follows DriveTime's announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell itself in separate transactions. DriveTime has agreed to sell its finance receivable portfolio to Santander Consumer USA Inc. And a new entity owned by third-party investors will acquire all of the outstanding stock of DriveTime, thereby acquiring all of DriveTime's used vehicle dealerships and other facilities. In addition to standard closing conditions, the transaction is contingent on the purchasers successfully completing an offer to repurchase DriveTime's $200 million senior notes. In our view, there is a good likelihood the transaction will be completed. However, we expect the purchasers will need to repurchase the senior notes at a substantial premium to par, which may complicate the acquisition's completion. CreditWatch We do not believe there is enough information available at this time about the eventual capital structure and ownership of the newly formed entity acquiring DriveTime to determine the potential rating. If the parties do not consummate the transaction, we would likely maintain our 'B' ratings on DriveTime and its senior notes. Related Criteria And Research Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. DT Acceptance Corp. Issuer Credit Rating B/Watch Dev/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B/Watch Dev B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.