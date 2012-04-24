(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 24 - Fitch Ratings says Royal Philips Electronics' (Philips) posted improving Q112, in line with the agency's expectations of a recovery from Q311. The agency had previously affirmed the group's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Stable Outlook in November 2011. "The group is on track to deliver on its margin improvements in the mid-term and shows commitment to a prudent financial policy," says Ha-Anh Bui, Director at Fitch Ratings. "The latest results support the current ratings, although headroom is limited in view of hesitant healthcare and construction markets in Europe and continued challenges in the group's Lighting division." Philips' Q112 healthy results were supported by a marked return of previously postponed healthcare orders. Group EBITA margin remains solid at 7% (adjusted for gains and losses on sale of assets) sequentially, supported by improving margins in the group's Lighting division, where cost cutting initiatives and operating improvements are tackling the negative margin trend, caused by operational issues, raw material price inflation and challenges to increase prices in the consumer lighting market. For the remainder of the year, Fitch expects moderate margin improvement (pre-restructuring costs) from Q112, driven by continued strong demand from emerging markets across segments and the group-wide cost cutting programme, which will support the achievement of management's target of a 10%-12% EBITA margin by 2013. Fitch positively notes Philips' continued commitment to a conservative capital structure, by taking a gradual approach in executing its share-buy-back programme, which it extended by another year to mid-2013. The group is also offering a scrip option for dividends, which historically has been the mode of payment for more than half of the group's dividends. As a result, net leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) at end-Q112 has been stable at around 0.6x from end-2011. However, Fitch continues to closely monitor the group's profit and cash generation ability, given hesitant healthcare and construction markets in Europe, and cautions that Lighting may continue to generate below peer-average margins for the coming quarters. The agency also expects continued weakness from the group's Lifestyle Entertainment and Lumileds segments, which are in decline. Headroom for the current ratings is limited and a downgrade could occur if EBITDAR margins move into single-digit territory, free cash flow margins are significantly below 5% and adjusted leverage (debt and net debt/EBITDAR) increases to 2x on a gross and 1x on a net basis over a sustained period. A positive rating action is unlikely in the short term. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)