Overview
-- Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. announced plans to issue $797 million
of secured notes and $90 million of exchangeable notes to refinance existing
secured debt.
-- We placed our ratings, including our 'CCC-' corporate credit rating,
on Hovnanian on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating and a '3' recovery rating to
the proposed $550 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2020 and 'CCC-'
issue-level ratings and '6' recovery ratings to the proposed $247 million
second-lien senior secured notes due 2020 and proposed $90 million convertible
notes due 2017.
-- The CreditWatch placements reflect our expectation that we will raise
our corporate credit rating to 'CCC+' when the proposed transaction closes
because we believe the proposed refinancing addresses the bulk of Hovnanian's
2016 maturities and will reduce the company's interest burden. We also
acknowledge recently improved operating performance, which has narrowed losses
for the homebuilder.
Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including its 'CCC-' corporate credit rating, on Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. on
CreditWatch with positive implications (see list).
We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to the
company's proposed $550 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2020. The
recovery rating indicates our expectations for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
in the event of a payment default. We also assigned 'CCC-' issue-level ratings
and '6 recovery ratings to the company's proposed $247 million second-lien
senior secured notes due 2020 and proposed $90 million exchangeable notes due
2017 The '6' recovery ratings indicate our expectations for a negligible
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The notes will be issued
by K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and guaranteed by Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
and certain subsidiaries.
Rationale
We placed our ratings on Hovnanian on CreditWatch positive following the
company's announcement that it plans to raise $797 million of new first-lien
and second-lien secured notes due 2020 and $90 million of convertible notes
due 2017 to refinance its existing $797 million 10.625% first-lien senior
secured notes due 2016. The refinancing will lengthen the company's debt tenor
by addressing the bulk of its 2016 debt maturities and reducing significant
refinancing risk from $1 billion to $218 million. It will also reduce
Hovnanian's interest burden by an estimated $15 million-$20 million.
We believe the U.S. housing recovery is advancing, and Hovnanian's recent
performance reflects improving homebuilding operating trends, which are
resulting in narrower losses. Hovnanian's pretax loss narrowed in the first
nine-months of fiscal 2012 to $67.8 million (excluding noncash gains/charges)
from nearly $150 million for the same period in 2011. The third-quarter loss
was a more modest $7.4 million ($1.8 million reported pretax loss), and given
favorable backlog/new order trends, the builder may be poised to report a
fourth quarter profit net of any noncash charges and costs related to these
new financings.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing after Hovnanian successfully closing
the proposed transaction, at which time we expect to raise our corporate
credit rating on the company two notches to 'CCC+'. We would also expect to
upgrade the builder's existing and remaining senior secured notes (due 2021)
to 'CCC' from 'CC' and senior unsecured notes due 2014-2017 to 'CCC-' from
'CC'. If the transaction does not proceed as planned, we would likely consider
raising the corporate credit rating one notch, to 'CCC', solely based on
improving operating performance.
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Actions
To From
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
Corporate credit rating CCC-/Watch Pos CCC-/Positive/--
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
Senior unsecured due 2016 CC/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 6
K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
Senior Secured due 2021 CCC-/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Secured due 2021 CC/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 5
Senior Unsecured CC/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 6
Ratings Assigned
K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
First Lien Senior Secured due 2020 CCC+
Recovery Rating 3
Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2020 CCC-
Recovery Rating 6
Exchangeable Notes due 2017 CCC-
Recovery Rating 6
Ratings Affirmed
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.
Preferred Stock C