(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 24 - Fitch Ratings believes the U.S. banking industry will remain under intense regulatory scrutiny regarding overdraft practices. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is continuing its inquiry into overdraft methods, focusing on what processes financial institutions employ related to customer enrollment in some account protection programs, i.e. "opt-in." The CFPB is also looking at posting order, as there is variance across the industry in how banks post and process account debits. For example, some banks post the largest items first on the notion that these tend to be the most important items for the customer; however, this could result in more overdrafts on numerous smaller items, thus boosting overdraft fees and line usage. Fitch believes the focus of this inquiry is likely around how banks disclose and explain such practices to their customers. Despite regulatory overhaul, overdraft fees remain significant as a contributor to U.S. bank revenue, although less so following enactment of financial reform legislation. We believe more stringent guidelines could place further pressure on this source of income. Bank customers paid $34.2 billion in deposit service charges, including overdraft fees, in 2011 according to bank regulatory reports. We believe the inquiry adds to a myriad of revenue and cost pressures that banks are already contending with, including a cap on debit card "swipe" fees. With that, we expect that banks will need to continue to develop their fee-for-service model. In doing so, we anticipate banks will face a significant challenge gaining customer acceptance of any new fees while not placing themselves at a competitive disadvantage. Moreover, this will need to be done against the aforementioned backdrop of heightened regulatory scrutiny. We also anticipate the CFPB inquiry, coupled with regulatory and legislative changes, will further hasten the demise of free checking accounts, which have been broadly adopted across the industry in various forms. Moreover, we expect that banks could face fines or penalties and could be required to change marketing and disclosure practices around customer accounts. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)