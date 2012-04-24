UPDATE 3-South Africa's Zuma attacks banks over currency rigging charges
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
April 24 International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N): * Moodys says ibms aa3 rating not affected by share buyback or dividend
increase
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
BERLIN, Feb 16 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday she expected a deal between France's PSA Group and the Opel unit of General Motors, and that German officials had held talks with senior managers in the two companies.
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)