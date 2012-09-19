Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to General Cable Corp.'s proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The recovery rating on the notes is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The notes are being issued pursuant to Rule 144A with registration rights. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations, will rank equally with all of General Cable's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness, and will be effectively subordinated in the right of payment related to collateral to secured indebtedness. The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to redeem its $200 million 7.125% senior notes due 2017 and either tender for, purchase, or pay at maturity its $355 million 0.875% senior convertible notes due 2013. The 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable rating outlook on General Cable reflects the combination of what we consider to be the company's "fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles. The company's business is supported by its diversified sales and operations and its broad product portfolio. These attributes are somewhat offset by the competitive characteristics of the wire and cable industry, which is highly fragmented, exposed to raw material price volatility, and has low margins. We assess the financial risk as aggressive because of the company's strategy to grow through acquisitions and use debt to finance them. We believe that full-year 2012 EBITDA could reach $400 million, an improvement over 2011 due to higher volumes, and results in 2013 should benefit from the recent acquisition of Alcan Cable. We expect debt-to-EBITDA to be under 4x by year-end 2012 and funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt to be around 20%, consistent with the rating. (For the most recent complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on General Cable published Sept. 5, 2012.) RATINGS LIST General Cable Corp. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable New Rating General Cable Corp. Proposed $550M sr unsecured notes due 2022 B+ Recovery rating 5