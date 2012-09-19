Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ahli United Bank (UK) PLC's (AUBUK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bbb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING AUBUK's IDRs and Support Rating reflect expected support from its parent and, ultimately, from its parent's core shareholder, if necessary. AUBUK is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bahrain-based Ahli United Bank BSC (AUB; 'BBB+'/Stable), and Fitch considers it to be a core part of AUB's operations; hence its IDRs are in line with those of AUB. The state of Kuwait, through the Public Institution for Social Security, is the largest AUB shareholder with an 18.5% stake. The IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of AUB's ability or willingness to support AUBUK. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that any such changes are unlikely at present. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR AUBUK's VR reflects its satisfactory and strengthening liquidity, solid capitalisation, sound asset quality and its capable management team. It also takes into account its close integration with, and importance to, the AUB group, benefiting AUBUK from both a business and a risk management perspective. The VR is constrained by the bank's small size and franchise, and the consequent level of concentration on both sides of the balance sheet. Loan quality remained sound in H112, despite an increase in impaired loans (from a very low base). At USD41.9m at end-H112, impaired loans amounted to only 2.4% of the loan book. Specific reserve coverage was satisfactory at about 63% at end-H112. The bank also held a collective impairment reserve; the inclusion of which boosted total coverage to 129%. AUBUK is funded primarily through customer deposits, of which about three-quarters were placed by GCC institutions, and about 15% were retail. AUBUK's deposit base is highly concentrated, with the 20 largest deposits accounting for about 82% of the total at end-H112. However, concentration risks are lessened by the fact that these consist mostly of GCC (quasi-government) depositors, which tend to be loyal depositors of AUBUK and the AUB group. Liquidity management is a major focus for the bank. AUBUK has a conservative policy of maintaining substantial short-term interbank placements, in addition to holding a portfolio of liquid investments. Liquidity strengthened in H112, with cash and short-term bank placements accounting for about one-third of the balance sheet, and a further 22% invested in relatively liquid securities. Capitalisation remains sound, with a Tier 1 ratio of 15.6% at end-H112, and Fitch core capital ratio of 16%. Downward pressure on the VR could arise in case of a material deterioration in asset quality or a significant tightening of liquidity, neither of which Fitch considers likely. Because of the bank's small size and franchise and concentration levels, there is currently little upside for the VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '2'