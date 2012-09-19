Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'A-' to
Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc.'s (HDFS) expected $600 million
three-year medium-term note issuance. The proceeds of the debt issuance are
expected to be used for general corporate purposes. HDFS's long- and short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are not expected to be affected by the issuance of
these debt securities as the company's pro forma leverage metrics are consistent
with similarly rated captive finance peers. HDFS is the captive finance
subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), a manufacturer of motorcycles.
The IDRs and senior debt ratings for HDFS are linked to those of its parent, as
Fitch believes HDFS is core to HOG's overall franchise. HDFS's ratings reflect
its close operating relationship with HOG, which is governed by a support
agreement in favour of debt holders under which HOG must maintain HDFS's fixed
charge coverage ratio at 1.25 times (x) and minimum net worth of $40 million.
On July 20, 2012, Fitch upgraded the long-term IDRs of HOG and its subsidiaries,
HDFS and Harley-Davidson Funding Corp. (HDFC) to 'A-' from 'BBB+' with a Stable
Rating Outlook. The upgrades reflect the motorcycle manufacturer's leading
position in the U.S. heavyweight motorcycle segment, robust cash liquidity
position, high EBITDA margins and low operating company leverage.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES
Fitch believes positive rating momentum for HDFS is limited by HOG's credit
profile, as HDFS ratings and Outlook are linked to that of its parent. Fitch
cannot envision a scenario where the captive would be rated higher than its
parent.
Conversely, negative rating action could be driven by a change in the perceived
relationship between HOG and HDFS. Additionally, a change in profitability
leading to operating losses, substantial decline in portfolio asset quality,
material change in balance sheet leverage over and above historical levels
between 5x and 7x, and/or deterioration in the company's liquidity profile could
also yield negative rating action.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc.
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.