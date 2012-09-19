Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' to Kansas City Southern (KSU) and its primary operating subsidiary Kansas City Southern Railway Co. (KCSR). Simultaneously, Fitch has upgraded the IDR of Kansas City Southern de Mexico (KCSM) to 'BBB-' from 'BB'. The 'BBB-' ratings for all issuers in the corporate family reflect the strong operational and strategic ties throughout the consolidated entity. Much of the consolidated debt is issued at KCSM, although this debt is not a legal obligation of KSU and KCSR. That said, approximately 60% of earnings and the majority of cash flow for the consolidated entity is derived from the KCSM subsidiary which remains strategically and operationally integrated with the U.S. entities. Ratings apply to $1.55 billion of debt outstanding. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is shown at the end of the release. Fitch's assignment of ratings to KSU follows a period of significant improvement in the railroad's operating and credit profile. Fitch believes that KSU is in a stronger position to weather a potential downturn, relative to the last recession, reflecting the company's improved free cash flow (FCF), liquidity and balance sheet profile. The 'BBB-' ratings are supported by the consolidated entity's solid operating margins and FCF, strong growth from cross-border business to Mexico, healthy liquidity and improved credit profile. With approximately 6,000 miles of track, KSU is significantly smaller than its peers, but it operates an important rail network in the south-central U.S. and Mexico corridor. Despite underperformance historically, KSU's current and expected operating and credit metrics are in-line with, and in some cases stronger than, other Class I rail operators. KSU has taken great strides in recent years to delever and improve its balance sheet - reducing total balance sheet debt by approximately $442 million (excluding a lease converted to debt) since the end of 2009. Over the same time period, leverage improved from 4.4x to 2.0x, while adjusted leverage declined from 5.2x to 2.7x. The company has also reduced its total cost of debt, retiring many of its legacy high-yield bonds in favor of lower-cost term debt, or better priced bond issuances. As a result, total interest expense in 2012 is expected to be approximately $100 million, down from $174 million in 2009. Recent financing actions have also improved the company's maturity schedule, taking out bonds scheduled to come due in 2013 and 2014. KSU currently has a well-laddered maturity schedule with no major principal payments coming due until 2016 when $200 million of its 12.5% KCSM notes mature. Accordingly, Fitch expects further improvement in KSU's leverage over the near term to be driven by earnings growth, although KSU may continue to proactively refinance remaining high-yield notes outstanding at KCSM to further reduce its total cost of funding. Fitch expects KSU's revenue performance to continue to outperform its peers, albeit at a more moderate pace than recent trends. Revenue growth coming out of the recession has been robust driven primarily by strong cross-border growth and rising intermodal traffic. The resurgence of the American auto industry has also driven higher volumes, not only in automotive shipments, but also from related industries and raw materials. In the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012, revenues totaled $2.2 billion, 17% higher than the pre-recession peak. KSU is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growth story in Mexico. The trend of manufacturers 'near-sourcing' to Mexico (especially for auto production) continues to create new shipping opportunities. The proximity of Lazaro Cardenas, where KSU is the sole rail provider, to Houston, compared to other primary ports such as Los Angeles and Oakland is also expected to drive additional volume through Mexico. This is aided by improvements in the Mexican rail infrastructure and safety that have taken place since the railroads were privatized in the late 1990s. The company also plans to take advantage of opportunities to continue to grow its cross-border intermodal traffic by converting volumes currently shipped by truck. Fitch's expectations for revenue growth are tempered by the current uncertainty in the broader economy. The company's exposure to cyclical end-markets (KSU has more exposure to industrials than most peers) means that revenues could face material pressure in the event of a downturn. Weakness in coal volume is a concern for all rails, but less of a headwind for KSU given its limited exposure relative to other Class I rails. Solid operating margins are also a credit positive. KSU maintained an EBITDA margin above 30% through the worst of the recession despite a 20% year-over-year drop in revenue in 2009. Margins have expanded notably since 2009 due to rebounding volumes across all commodity groups, improved pricing from a better revenue mix, and rising length of haul. KSU is also reaping the benefits of several cost-reduction measures implemented in recent years targeted at reducing operating expenses and improving efficiency. KSU's cash flow generation has been solid since the recession, averaging $170 million annually, despite higher levels of capital expenditure. The company's higher capital spending reflects necessary investments to grow its cross-border intermodal business (which are paying off now) and improve its track infrastructure. Fitch expects FCF to be lower in the near term due to the institution of a dividend in 2012 and the expectation that cash taxes will become significant in 2013. Nonetheless, Fitch estimates FCF to remain positive, exceeding $100 million this year and increasing again in 2014 as higher operating cash flows offset the expected dividend and tax payments. Importantly, Fitch estimates that KSU's FCF can withstand severe stresses in a potential downside scenario, and remains positive and large enough to cover the dividend even when EBITDA is haircut by more than 30%. KSU has solid liquidity with total cash on hand of $105.5 million and full availability under both its $200 million U.S. and $200 million Mexican revolvers. Covenants under the revolvers are not restrictive, and are not expected to hinder the company's access to capital. Debt maturities are also manageable. Kansas City Southern de Mexico: The rating upgrade reflects the continued business deleveraging of Kansas City Southern de Mexico (KCSM) and its parent Kansas City Southern (KSU) during the last 24-month period ended June 30, 2012, coupled with adequate liquidity and low refinancing risk at the consolidated level (KSU/KCSM). The upgrade also reflects the view that KCSM and KSU will continue to benefit from increasing cross-border traffic driven by the consolidation of Mexico's position as a manufacturing global player, which is expected to continue over the medium term based on the country's investor-friendly legal framework, strategic location, and labor cost advantages. KCSM's ratings reflect the company's solid business position as a leading provider of railway transportation services in Mexico with a diversified revenue base, as well as the strong credit linkage between KCSM and its parent company. Operationally and strategically, KCSM is a major component of KCS's consolidated business, constituting a significant proportion of total earnings and debt, and the majority of free cash flow. Also considered in the ratings is the positive trend in the company's operational results during the latest 12 months (LTM) ended (LTM) June 30, 2012. During this time period, KCSM's revenues were USD967 million, a 12% increase over the same time period during 2011. The ratings consider the expectation that KCSM's revenue growth remains solid while EBITDA margins are in line with or slightly higher than LTM levels. Improvement in the company's cash flow generation, as measured by EBITDAR, has resulted in a significant reduction in the company's financial leverage over the last two years. The company's EBITDAR for the LTM ended June 30, 2012 was USD524 million, a 28% increase over the LTM ended June 30, 2011. The company's adjusted gross leverage, measured by its total adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio, was 2.7x as of June 30, 2012. This ratio compares favorably with the company's adjusted leverage ratios of 3.3 and 5.7x by the end of 2010 and 2009, respectively. KCSM has outperformed the expectations previously incorporated in the ratings that were considering the company's gross adjusted leverage to be in the 3.0x to 3.5x range during 2012. Risk Factors: Fitch's ratings for both KCSR and KCSM incorporate risk factors such as the cyclicality of the company's end-markets, waning demand for coal, and weak summer grain volumes. Volumes from cyclical markets such as industrial/consumer goods and automotive (25% and 7% of revenue, respectively) could drop off significantly in the event of another downturn. Demand for coal (roughly 9% of second quarter 2012 revenue) has also been weak in the face of low natural gas prices. These risks are partially offset by the company's pricing power and stable operating margins. KSU is also vulnerable to a slowdown in U.S./Mexico trade. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION A positive rating action could be triggered by continued operational improvements and the maintenance of leverage at or below current levels. An upgrade would also be contingent on KSU's ability to generate positive FCF through the cycle, while maintaining flexibility in capital spending and incorporating the newly initiated dividend and higher cash taxes. A weaker U.S. economy and/or a slowdown in U.S./Mexico trade are the primary sources of risk for KSU. Fitch believes that KSU is in a much stronger position to weather a potential downturn, relative to the last recession reflecting the company's much improved FCF, liquidity and credit profile. A negative rating action is not expected in the near term. Fitch has assigned the following ratings: Kansas City Southern: --IDR at 'BBB-'. Kansas City Southern Railway Co.: --IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior Secured Bank Facility at 'BBB'. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. --Foreign Currency IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB'; --Local Currency IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB'; --Senior Unsecured Notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB'.