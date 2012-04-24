(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Regions Financial Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) are not affected by the company's first-quarter results, which we view as satisfactory and generally consistent with our expectations. Regions reported income of $185 million from continuing operations available to common shareholders. The company raised roughly $900 million in common equity in the first quarter and subsequently redeemed its $3.5 billion in cumulative perpetual preferred shares sold to the U.S. Treasury. Results benefited primarily from lower loan-loss provisions compared with the fourth quarter and a relatively stable net interest margin (NIM). However, core non-interest expenses rose materially in the first quarter. Specifically, the NIM increased by 1 basis point from the fourth quarter to 3.09%, and we expect it could rise slightly over the next few quarters. Pretax, preprovision income was lower than our expectations, but we expect improvement throughout the remainder of 2012. Credit quality improved in the first quarter, as material sequential declines in nonaccrual loans, net charge-offs, and inflows of nonperforming loans demonstrate. However, our assessment of Regions' risk position remains "moderate" given the still high level of total nonperforming assets (NPAs), which includes a large amount of restructured loans. We expect credit quality to improve throughout 2012, though improvement could be gradual given the bank's large loan exposures in the southeast. Loan balances decreased slightly from the fourth quarter because of declines in investor commercial real estate (CRE) loan balances. Lower loan balances coupled with higher average deposit balances resulted in a sequentially lower loan-to-deposit ratio. Common equity capital ratios improved significantly in the first quarter, largely because of Regions' roughly $900 million equity issuance. In March, we revised our assessment of the company's capital and earnings to "adequate" from "moderate," largely based on our substantially higher projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the company. As a result, we raised our ratings on both Regions and its primary bank subsidiary by one notch to 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)