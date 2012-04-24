(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and the debt ratings of Beam Inc. (Beam) following the company's announcement that it signed a definitive agreement with White Rock Distilleries to acquire Pinnacle Vodka and Calico Jack rum bands and other related assets for $605 million. The ratings are as follows: Beam Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Bank credit facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect $1.9 billion of debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. The acquisition multiple for Pinnacle Vodka and Calico Jack rum brands and other related assets is 20 times (x) based on 2012 standalone EBITDA, implying $30 million of EBITDA. Although the acquisition multiple is high, the Pinnacle brand, including its flavored vodkas, complements Beam's product lines by adding a high growth premium Vodka to the portfolio. Furthermore, growth of dessert flavor spirits has increased over the past few years and Pinnacle brands have benefited from expansion of the category. Beam's competencies in developing and managing flavors demonstrated by the success of its Skinnygirl product line will further enhance that growth. Besides Pinnacle's high growth potential Beam anticipates that it could derive significant synergies by reducing production, selling and packaging costs and more than doubling Pinnacle's EBITDA. Beam will finance the acquisition with debt and it is expected to complete the transaction during the second quarter of 2012. Pro forma leverage total debt to EBITDA is 3.4x, high for the current rating category, compared to 2.6x at Dec 31, 2011. Fitch forecast Beam's free cash flow (FCF) approaching $200 million annually over the next two years and expects the company to use it to pay down a substantial portion of maturing debt and restore its credit measures to pre-acquisition levels. Beam has its 4% 219 million Euro notes maturing on Jan. 30, 2013 and 4.875% $181 million senior unsecured notes maturing on Dec. 1, 2013. Beam's ratings are supported by its consistent and meaningful cash flow generation. The spirits business has generated a significant portion if not a majority of the company's historical operating cash flow prior to the divestiture of its Golf business and the spin-off of its Home & Security business. In 2011, Beam generated over $100 million in FCF, calculated as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends. During the intermediate term, Fitch expects Beam to generate over $200 million of FCF on a normalized basis after capital expenditures are scaled back to fund solely the spirits business asset base and cash costs of the separation are cycled. For the year ended 2011, Beam had total debt to operating EBITDA of 2.6x versus 3.7x for 2010. The year over year is not very comparable given the dramatic changes in the company's operations and capital structure, but they are illustrative of Beam's management targeting a 'solid, investment grade' rating. Beam's interest coverage improved to 6.4x from 5.2x on an operating EBITDA to gross interest basis over the comparison period. Beam's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage decreased to 2.8x from 4.2x over the same time period. The ratings incorporate Fitch's understanding that Beam will engage in small bolt-on acquisitions. Beam purchased Cooley Distillery, a maker of Irish whiskey brands Kilbeggan, Connemara, Tyrconnell and Greenore, for $95 million on Jan. 17, 2012. Beam also purchased Skinnygirl in early 2011. These acquisitions were less than FCF and provide growth. Low calorie mixed drinks provide a platform for health conscious consumers, and Irish whiskeys have experienced growth similar to bourbon. However, large-bolt on acquisitions, similar to the Pinnacle transaction are likely to result in a ratings review. Beam's ratings are supported by its position as the fourth largest premium spirits company in the world. Beam is the second largest premium spirits company in the U.S. (the world's most profitable spirits market) and Australia. Australia is the second largest bourbon market, and Jim Beam is the largest spirits brand in Australia. Beam's largest brands (over $100 million in sales) include Jim Beam, Marker's Mark, Sauza, Canadian Club, Courvoisier, and Teacher's. Beam's portfolio skews towards bourbons and whiskeys which Fitch believes is a strength. Given the aging process and inventory investments required, brown spirits are protected from value competition and new entrants while vodka has been hit by both in recent years. Brown spirits also have grown share in the past couple years. Spirits in general have grown share versus other alcoholic beverages, primarily versus beer. Beam's ratings are not likely to be upgraded in the near term given periodic acquisitions that increases the company leverage beyond the rating category. Furthermore, substantial debt reduction may make the company a more desirable acquisition target. Beam's ratings would be negatively affected by large, debt financed share repurchases and/or acquisitions which would drive leverage on a total debt to EBITDA basis to the low 3x beyond an 18-24 month period of time. This is not expected by Fitch. Likewise, an acquisition bid from a well-funded but leveraged potential acquirer would be credit negative. Beam's liquidity is adequate with $218 million of cash and an undrawn $750 million five year revolving credit facility which expires in December 2016. The credit facility contains a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 3.0x. The company has meaningful room under the covenant as EBITDA to gross interest was 6.4x for the year ended 2011. The facility also requires maximum debt capitalization of 55%, under which Beam also has an adequate cushion. Beam is expected to maintain its liquidity position given its FCF generation which is estimated to be in excess of $200 million on a normalized basis. Beam's maturity schedule is manageable with none in 2012, $470 million in 2013, $326 million in 2014, none in 2015, and $400 million in 2016. As mentioned previously, Fitch expects Beam to pay down a significant portion of the 2013 maturities with FCF. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)