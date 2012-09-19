Overview
-- U.S.-based Alpha Natural Resources Inc. has announced plans to curtail
production in 2013 following previous cuts it made in 2012.
-- We believe EBITDA in 2013 will be materially lower than our prior
expectations due to lower expected volumes and pricing.
-- We are placing all ratings on Alpha, including the 'BB-' corporate
credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our performance
expectations and meet with management to discuss its near-term operating and
financial prospects, including liquidity and end-market demand trends.
Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Bristol, Va.-based Alpha
Natural Resources Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. The
CreditWatch negative listing means we could affirm or lower the ratings after
we complete our review.
Rationale
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch following Alpha's announcement that it
plans further production curtailments in 2013, given weaker pricing and demand
for both thermal and metallurgical (met) coal. Alpha now plans 2013 tonnage
production around the low-80 million range, down from our previous expectation
of 90 million tons. We previously expected 2013 EBITDA of between $750 million
and $850 million. We now expect that EBITDA will be materially lower, given
lower expected volumes and pricing. As a result, we expect leverage will
likely be above 6x, with funds from operations (FFO)-to- debt of below 15%,
which we may consider to be in line with a lower rating.
The ratings on Alpha reflect our continuing assessment of the company's "fair"
business risk and its "aggressive" financial risk profiles. The company has
significant exposure to the high-cost Central Appalachia (CAPP) region and
faces challenges posed by the inherent risks of coal mining, including
operating problems, price volatility, and increasing costs and regulatory
scrutiny.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review our performance
expectations and Alpha's liquidity position, and assess its operating
prospects to determine whether a lower rating is warranted. This will include
meeting with management to discuss near-term operating and financial
prospects, including end market trends. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch
listing within the next several weeks.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Alpha Natural Resources Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Watch Neg BB-/Negative
Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB-
Recovery Rating 3 3
Convertible notes B/Watch Neg B
Recovery Rating 6 6
Massey Energy Co.
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency BB- /Watch Neg BB-
Recovery Rating 4 4
