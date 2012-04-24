GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks scale new peak on sturdy data; dollar dips
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
April 24 Moody's revises Buckeye Partners LP outlook to negative from stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* U.S. crude and gasoline inventories at record highs last week (Adds fresh prices, quotes, futures positioning; changes byline and dateline previous NEW YORK)
KIEV, Feb 16 Ukrainian authorities vowed on Thursday to restore coal supply from the separatist-held Donbass and warned that a blockade by activists could deprive millions of heating and electricity, harm the steel industry and cost the country some $2 billion.