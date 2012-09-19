Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Mount Nittany Medical
Center's (MNMC) expected $112 million series 2012A&B revenue bond issuance
through the Centre County Hospital Authority, and affirmed the 'A-' rating on
the organization's outstanding series 2011 and 2009 bonds.
The series 2012 bonds are expected to be structured as fixed-rate debt and will
be priced during the week of Oct. 1, 2012 through negotiated sale. Proceeds from
the series 2012 bonds will be used to refund MNMC's series 2009 bonds, fund
$43.7 million of various capital projects, and pay costs of issuance.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues and mortgage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DOMINANT MARKET POSITION: MNMC holds the leading and dominant market share of
77.3% within its primary service area (PSA) and continues to strengthen its
relationship with Pennsylvania State University (PSU) and Penn State Hershey
Medical Center (Hershey). MNMC's most formidable competitor is Geisinger Health
System (GHS), which had an 8.5% share.
STRONG OPERATING PROFITABILITY: At June 30, 2012 (audited), MNMC earned $14.8
million in operating income, which translated into a strong 4.9% operating
margin and 11.9% operating EBTIDA margin, and compared favorably against Fitch's
'A' respective category medians of 2.8% and 9.8%. Additionally, due to strong
volume and clinical services growth, total revenues have increased by nearly
$100 million over the past two years.
RELATIVELY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Pro forma maximum annual debt service coverage
(MADS) of $11.7 million represented 3.9% of total revenues in fiscal 2012, which
is relatively high compared against the median of 2.8%. However, MNMC's debt
burden has decreased from a high of 6.1% in fiscal 2009 as the organization
continues to rapidly grow its revenue base.
ADEQUATE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Over the past four fiscal years MADS coverage by
EBITDA as well as operating EBITDA has improved to all-time highs in 2012 of
3.3x and 3.1x, respectively. Strong profitability has helped support improved
debt service coverage, but Fitch believes the organization is at its maximum
debt capacity for the rating level.
GOOD SERVICE AREA CHARACTERISTICS: MNMC operates in State College, PA, which has
good service area characteristics including above-average wealth and education
levels, as the local service area is anchored by PSU.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'A-' rating is supported by MNMC's dominant market position, strong
operating profitability, favorable service area characteristics, and adequate
debt service coverage. Fitch's main credit concerns include a relatively high
debt burden, increased competitive pressure, and light balance sheet metrics.
In fiscal 2011 MNMC's leading market position grew to 77.3% in its PSA, which
was up from 76% in Fitch's last review. Management attributes the market share
growth to the organization's expanding footprint in the total service area and
strengthened physician alignment strategies, which have both led to increases in
various volume indicators. Further, MNMC's market growth has translated into
strong profitability, as the organization has averaged an 8.1% operating margin
and 14.3% operating EBITDA margins over the past four fiscal years, comparing
favorably against Fitch's 'A' category medians.
Fitch views MNMC's pro forma debt service coverage indicators as adequate, since
MADS coverage by operating EBITDA was 3.1x for fiscal 2012, which is slightly
below the category median of 3.3x. Additionally, MNMC's debt burden continues to
be high, although declining, at 3.9% MADS as a percentage of revenue, which is
unfavorable against the 2.8% median. Fitch believes MNMC is at its maximum debt
capacity for the rating level and does not expect any other new debt issuances
over the medium term.
MNMC's competitive marketplace continues to be a key credit concern as GHS is
further developing its outpatient presence in the service area. GHS has
historically had a strong presence in MNMC's service area and has plans to build
a new ambulatory surgery center, which management expects to negatively impact
some outpatient service volume. However, MNMC continues to indicate that it has
a good relationship with GHS and the two providers collaborate when appropriate.
Overall, management does not believe GHS's new outpatient facility will
significantly impact MNMC's bottom line profitability.
At June 30, 2012 MNMC had $121.9 million of unrestricted cash and investments,
which equated to 167.3 DCOH, 10.3x pro forma cushion ratio, and 66% pro forma
cash to debt. These liquidity indicators compared unfavorably against Fitch's
medians of 191 DCOH, 16.3x, and 116.4% cash to debt, respectively, and highlight
MNMC's limited financial cushion at the current rating level.
New Issue Details
MNMC's series 2012A&B bonds will be used to refund the organization's
outstanding series 2009 bonds as well as fund certain capital projects.
Management intends to use the new money debt to expand its operating room (OR)
suites to create five new ORs. Additionally, management plans to fund the
construction of an ambulatory lab and radiology services building, will relocate
its pain management clinic, upgrade certain inpatient rooms at its main
facility, and perform other various renovations. Management anticipates spending
approximately $43.7 million in total (series 2012A bonds) on new projects.
Although in Fitch's last review no new money debt was expected, Fitch believes
MNMC has enough capacity at its current rating level to absorb the new debt
amount.
Conservative Debt Profile
Fitch views MNMC's outstanding debt profile, which will total approximately
$184.7 million after the new debt issuance, as conservative. The outstanding
debt mix is 100% fixed rate and MNMC has three outstanding basis swaps with Bank
of America (rated 'A/F1'; Stable Outlook by Fitch). As of June 30, 2012 the
mark-to-market value of the swaps combined was $1.5 million. Collateral postings
are required at a threshold amount of $7.5 million for all swaps.
Stable Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that MNMC will sustain good
levels of operating profitability, which will support the organization's debt
service coverage metrics. Fitch believes MNMC is near its maximum debt capacity
and any additional debt issuance over the near-term could trigger negative
rating pressure.
Organization Overview
Mount Nittany Medical Center is a 260 licensed (207 staffed) bed acute care
hospital located in State College, PA, which is approximately 136 miles east of
Pittsburgh and 194 miles west of Philadelphia. In fiscal 2012, MNMC had total
revenues of $305 million.
Disclosure
MNMC covenants to disclose quarterly financial information with 45 days of
quarter-end and annual financial information with 120 days of the year-end to
the EMMA system. Additionally, management was candid and timely in its responses
to Fitch throughout the credit review process.