UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
April 24 Moody's disclosures on credit rating of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, on Thursday set a lower-than-expected valuation for itself amid mounting investor concerns over the company's still unproven business model, slowing metrics and tight founder control.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 South African banks accused of rigging rand currency dealing should be punished if a report by the competition watchdog is true, the National Treasury said on Thursday.