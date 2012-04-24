(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Petroleos Mexicanos' (PEMEX) AUD150 million 6.125% Senior Notes due in 2017. Proceeds from the notes are expected to be used for general corporate issues. PEMEX's ratings reflect its link to the government of Mexico and the company's fiscal importance to the sovereign. The ratings also reflect the company's solid pretax income, export-oriented profile, sizable proven hydrocarbon reserves and its dominant domestic market position. The ratings are tempered by PEMEX's significant adjusted debt levels, negative net worth position, substantial tax burden, large capital investment requirements, and exposure to political interference risk. As a state-owned entity, Pemex's ratings are linked to the credit profile of Mexico, whose Fitch issued foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings are 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively. Pemex is the nation's largest company and one of its major sources of funds. Over the past five years, its transfers to the government have averaged 55% over sales or 125% of operating income. As a result, Pemex's balance sheet has weakened and reflects a negative net worth. Despite pari-passu treatment with sovereign debt in the past, PEMEX's debt lacks an explicit guarantee. For full year 2011, Pemex reported EBITDA (operating income plus other income plus depreciation and amortization) of approximately USD69.6 billion, up from USD57.9 billion in 2010. This reflects higher realized crude oil prices (USD104 per barrel in fourth-quarter 2011, USD72 in 2010; USD57 in 2009) which compensated for the negative margin of the refining segment. Funds from operations amounted to USD13.6 billion as transfers to the government also increased. Latest twelve months (LTM) capital expenditures as of December 2011 were USD14.1 billion and free cash flow was negative at USD2.9 billion. Pemex is expected to continue implementing sizable capital investments in an attempt to sustain and potentially increase current production volumes. The company's historical significant tax burden, however, has limited access to internally generated funds, forcing a growing reliance on external borrowings. As of December 2011, total debt was USD55.9 billion and leverage (debt to EBITDA) was 0.8 times (x) compared to 0.7x in 2008. Adjusting for the underfunded pension plan and other post-employment benefits (OPEB), debt practically doubled to USD108.2 billion and adjusted for pensions debt to EBITDAP (EBITDA plus pension expense) increased to 1.4x compared to 1.0x in 2008. After a precipitous fall in national oil production in 2008-09, production appears to be stabilizing, falling by only 1.6% in 2011 and 1.0% in 2010. This trend is mostly the result of a more intensive use of technology in the Cantarell field and increased drilling activities mostly in Chicotepec, another strategic oil field. The company's goal is to increase total crude production to three million barrels per day from the current 2.58 million by 2018, which might be challenging given the difficulties in stabilizing oil production. Moreover, the company's capital spending capacity is constrained by limited budgetary flexibility and a high tax burden. PEMEX, Mexico's state oil and natural gas company, is the nation's largest company and ranks among the world's largest vertically integrated petroleum enterprises. As of December 2011, it reported hydrocarbon production of 3.8 million boe daily, refining capacity of 1.5 million bpd, proven hydrocarbon reserves (1P) of 13.8 billion boe. Pemex's reserves life was approximately 10 years and its reserve replacement rate has increased from 26% in 2005 to 101% in 2011. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Available Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies' (April 5, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (New York Ratings Team)