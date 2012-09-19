Sept 19 - Relying on averages is a rather blunt-tool approach that doesn't consider the variations in data over time and economic conditions, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Why Settle For Average?: Understanding The Variation In Corporate Default Rates And Ratings Transitions." The global economic and financial downturn that began in the U.S. in late 2008 has proven to be the most severe since the Great Depression. The downturn's negative effects are still being felt globally in the form of higher default rates, higher costs of debt funding, and a generalized decline in credit quality. "We believe that volatility of this magnitude underscores the need for a well-rounded approach to assessing corporate credit risks that supersedes the simple use of averages," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research publishes many default studies annually, and many end users focus on the transition matrices and cumulative default rate tables in those reports. "Although these metric-based data are useful on their own, we believe it is also important to consider the fluctuations seen throughout the various business and economic cycles that they cover, as well as the fundamental regime changes in corporate credit conditions that have occurred in the last 31 years," said Ms. Vazza. These short-, medium-, and long-term fluctuations in credit metrics range from default rates, extreme multi-notch downgrades, fallen angel activity (rating actions regarding entities most at risk of downgrade to speculative grade), and other ratings transition rates. Variability in default rates is visible across geographic regions and industries, with variations in historical default rates ranging from periods of low correlation between industries to periods of extremely high correlations. "Therefore, we believe that in periods of widespread economic downturn the standard approach of holding a diversified portfolio in order to mitigate risk may prove no safer than holding a less diversified portfolio," said Ms. Vazza. "As a result, we continue to examine a broad array of statistics normally associated with long-term default rates, as well as the changing fundamentals that underpin these results." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.