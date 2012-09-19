OVERVIEW
-- BMW Floorplan Master Owner Trust's issuance is an ABS securitization
backed by receivables from designated revolving floorplan accounts between BMW
Financial Services N.A. LLC and BMW dealers. The accounts were established to
finance the dealers' inventory of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and
motorcycles.
-- We assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A notes.
-- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support, 45%
payment rate "step-up" trigger, and underlying payment structure, among other
factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to BMW Floorplan Master Owner
Trust's $750 million class A floating-rate vehicle loan-backed notes series
2012-1.
The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by receivables from
designated revolving floorplan accounts between BMW Financial Services N.A.
LLC and BMW dealers. The accounts were established to finance the dealers'
inventory of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and motorcycles.
The rating reflects our view of:
-- Our view that the transaction's 19.26% hard credit support is
sufficient to withstand our stress scenarios commensurate with the 'AAA (sf)'
rating assigned to the notes. Our stress scenarios assume the payment rate
declines to approximately 45%-55% of the applicable early amortization trigger
within six months after the transaction enters an early amortization period.
Our assumptions also include an increase in the frequency of dealer defaults
and the collateral loss severity, which we simulate by assuming annualized net
loss rates that begin at 34% of the trust's then-current receivables balance
and increase to 46% of the trust's receivables balance during the first six
months of the early amortization period. When considering both the annualized
loss rates and the monthly payment rate assumptions, the implied
loss-to-liquidation rates (the decline in the pool balance that is
attributable to the principal loss on loans due from the dealers) begin at
6.5% during month one of the early amortization period and reach 14.6% by
month six. Our 'AAA' stress scenario also assumes that the financial strain on
the dealer base intensifies after the sixth month because any remaining
financial support from the primary manufacturer, BMW AG (A/Stable/A-1),
collapses and the collateral's value declines. During this period, we assume
dealer defaults quickly accelerate and the remaining vehicles are liquidated
at a terminal loss rate in the 45%-55% range.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
