Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating to Nielsen Finance LLC
and Nielsen Finance Co. (collectively, Nielsen Finance) proposed eight year
senior unsecured notes. Nielsen Finance is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary
of Nielsen Holdings, N.V. (Nielsen). Proceeds of the notes are expected
to be used to redeem the 11.5% senior unsecured notes due 2016 ($325 million
outstanding), prepay the 8.5% senior secured term loan due 2017 ($500 million
outstanding) and for general corporate purposes (including capital expenditures
and working capital). The Rating Outlook is Positive. A full rating list is
provided at the end of this release.
Fitch views the offering, as proposed, to be favorable for the credit profile,
extending maturities three to four years and reducing the $3 billion 2016
maturity balance to $2.7 billion. For additional information on Nielsen, please
see Fitch's special report, The Credit Encyclo-Media Volume V, published on
Sept. 13, 2012.
Key Rating Drivers:
--Nielsen was much more resilient during the downturn than other media
companies, given the contractual and diversified nature of its revenue stream
and the benign competitive environment. The company exhibited revenue and EBITDA
growth, as well as positive free cash flow (FCF), through the trough of the
downturn. Fitch expects Nielsen will continue to generate organic revenue
growth, which should outpace the U.S. economy under all foreseeable economic
conditions.
--Nielsen's Watch and Buy businesses are well positioned in their respective
markets. The ratings reflect the risk that competitive threats may emerge over
time. Increased competition could result in revenue pressure (lost share),
incremental costs (talent/sales/services), and some FCF pressure (investments in
offerings). However, the complexity and significant investments associated with
attempting to replicate Nielsen's offerings create meaningful barriers to entry.
--The company has indicated its intention to continue deleveraging. Fitch
believes Nielsen will be able to accomplish this, even absent further voluntary
debt reduction, as Fitch expects EBITDA to grow in the mid-single digits,
providing additional balance sheet flexibility.
--Nielsen has publicly stated its goal to reach investment grade, but has not
provided a leverage target or a rationale for maintaining investment-grade
ratings. Fitch's concerns remain around the uncertainty of Nielsen's long-term
financial policy (including a change in its investment-grade goal) and the risk
to the balance sheet from a private equity exit.
--At the current ratings, the above concerns are mitigated by Fitch's belief
that, conservatively, Nielsen will generate FCF in the $300 million-$400 million
range per annum over the next several years. This will provide Nielsen with the
financial flexibility to satisfy mandatory debt amortization and make small
acquisitions, while building cash for future shareholder-friendly actions.
Fitch believes Nielsen's liquidity is sufficient. At June 30, 2012, liquidity
was composed of $283 million of cash on hand and $408 million available under
the $635 million senior secured revolver due in 2016. In the 12 months ended
June 30, 2012, Fitch calculates the company generated $307 million of FCF.
Fitch calculates unadjusted leverage as of June 30, 2012 at 4.2x. Before
adjusting for the note offering, total debt at June 30, 2012 was approximately
$6.5 billion, consisting primarily of $4.8 billion in secured term loans and
revolver borrowings; $215 million of senior notes due 2014; $325 million of
senior notes due 2016; and $1.1 billion of senior notes due 2018. The company
has been active in managing its near-term maturities, and they are manageable
over the next several years.
In addition to the debt noted above, the company has $288 million of 6.25%
mandatory convertible subordinated notes due 2013, which are afforded 100%
equity credit under Fitch's hybrid criteria. These notes will automatically
convert on Feb. 1, 2013 (less than three years) into common equity and have a
set conversion rate (a max of 2.1739 and a min of 1.8116). The notching of the
mandatory convertible instruments reflects Fitch's hybrid criteria, which
typically notches such hybrid securities two notches down from the IDR.
The notching on Nielsen Finance's senior secured debt reflects the security
provided to the lenders.
What Could Trigger a Rating Action
Positive: Absent a clear leverage target statement, continued improvement in
operating trends with gross leverage less than 4x over the next 12-24 months
could result in a one-notch upgrade.
Negative: Near term, the most likely drivers of rating pressure include a
material debt-funded acquisition that increased gross unadjusted leverage to
over 4.5x or a dividend policy that materially reduced FCF.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Nielsen
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned at 'BB';
--Mandatory convertible subordinated notes affirmed at 'B+'.
Nielsen Finance
--IDR affirmed at 'BB';
--Senior secured bank facility affirmed at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB'.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:
Nielsen Company B.V.
--IDR 'BB';
The ratings have been withdrawn, as Fitch does not expect Nielsen Company BV to
be a future issuer of debt.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
