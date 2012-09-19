Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-2' short-term rating to Boca Raton, Fla.-based ADT Corp. and to
ADT's $750 million 4(a)(2) commercial paper (CP) program. The company expects to
use the new CP program for working capital needs and other general corporate
purposes. Back-up support for the program will be provided by the company's
existing $750 million revolving credit facility maturing in June 2017.
The 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on ADT remain unchanged.
RATINGS LIST
ADT Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Ratings
ADT Corp.
Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating A-2
$750 mil. 4(a)(2) Commercial Paper A-2
