-- Navios South American Logistics Inc.'s (NSA) performance still aligns with our expectations and is on its way to a growth period with no debt maturities until 2019.

-- Standard & Poor is affirming the ratings on NSA at 'B+', including those on its $200 million notes due in 2019.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that NSA will have stable cash flow dynamics and will perform well, compared with its competitors. Rating Action On April 24, 2012 Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its ratings on Navios South American Logistics Inc. (NSA) at 'B+'. At the same time, we have affirmed the 'B+' rating on its $200 million notes due 2019. The outlook is stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Navios South American Logistics Inc. (NSA) continue to reflect the combination of the company's weak business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. NSA's exposure to risky jurisdictions, such as Argentina and Paraguay, constrains its business risk profile. The lack of specific supranational regulation for the Hidrovia river system, which, in our opinion, raises uncertainties about long-term market dynamics, also pressures the business risk profile. Counterbalancing these factors are NSA's decision to contract, in advance, about 50% of its revenues for the next two years, its ability to adjust tariffs to pass along bunker cost increases, and the company's partial hedging of its river operations against the risk of low waters. High debt levels and modest free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation mainly make up NSA's aggressive financial risk profile. Its adequate liquidity and relaxed debt payment schedule somewhat counterbalance these negatives. During 2011, NSA's performance was in line with our expectations. Funds from operations (FFO) reached $25.2 million, a decrease from $31.1 million a year before, mainly due to the higher interest burden arising from the fact that the bond bears a higher coupon than the bank loans paid off (9.25% vs. 3%-4%). During that year, the company faced relatively elevated working capital needs of $10.6 million, mainly due to the increase in revenues. This resulted in cash flow from operations (FFO) of $14.6 million. The company used this FFO, together with the $200 million bond, to finance capital expenditures for $70.6 million and debt repayments for $126.8 million. Main investments included: minor acquisitions, a new silo for dry goods, a barge convoy for, and a floating dry dock. Credit metrics remained in line with the 'aggressive' financial risk profile, as evidenced by debt to EBITDA, FFO to debt, and debt to capitalization of 4.7x, 10.9%, and 41.9x, respectively. Looking ahead to 2012 and 2013, we expect EBITDA generation to reach $50 million and $58 million, with the river division contributing about 35%, port operations, 35%, and cabotage, the remaining 30%. Those assumptions incorporate a 15% expansion in the volumes to be transported on the river. It also includes some upward tariff adjustments, in its 3 business units. Also, we incorporate a 35% increase in storage capacity for the dry port in Uruguay, through 2014, because of the new silo and other planned future investments. We believe NSA may generate cash flow from operations of about $30 million per year in 2012 and 2013, which would be more than enough for capital expenditures that we expect to reach $15 million in 2012 and less than $10 million in 2013. If that is the case, we believe NSA may activate other investment projects rather than just piling up the excess cash, because it faces practically zero debt maturities until 2019. We expect its credit metrics to slightly strengthen in 2012 and 2013, supported by the company's enhanced results and cash flow generation. We expect debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt to reach 4.6x and 12% in 2012, and 4x and 14% in 2013, respectively. Liquidity In our opinion, NSA has an adequate liquidity position. We expect cash sources for the next 12 months to overly exceed cash uses. In fact, the company has no debt payments scheduled until 2019, and cash flows from operations should reach $25-$30 million in 2012, enough to cover capital expenditures of less than $20 million. Moreover, cash balances stood at $40.5 million by December 2011. We include the following factors in our assessment of the company's liquidity:

-- NSA's has neither material limitations imposed by the terms and conditions of its notes, nor is it obliged to comply with any particular financial ratio;

-- We believe that any potential investment project that requires debt would not jeopardize the company's financial flexibility or capital structure; and

-- The company has a revolving undrawn credit facility for $40 million with Cyprus Bank Public Co. (not rated). Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NSA will continue to show greater inherent resilience, compared with its industry competitors, and more stable cash flow dynamics. We also expect each business to contribute to an overall EBITDA that we expect to be balanced at 30%-35% by year-end 2011. We assume that NSA will maintain adequate cash levels during the cycle, in excess of its operating needs, which we estimate at about $15 million. We may lower the ratings if the company's leverage deteriorates and gross debt-to-EBITDA ratios exceed 5x. We are not likely to upgrade the ratings at this time because of NSA's relatively small scale and its geographic concentration in speculative-grade countries. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Affirmed Navios South American Logistics Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+ $200 million notes due in 2019 B+