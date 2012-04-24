(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 24 - OVERVIEW

-- We placed our ratings on 14 tranches from 10 synthetic CDO transactions on CreditWatch positive.

-- We placed our ratings on four tranches from four synthetic CDO transactions on CreditWatch negative.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on 14 tranches from 10 corporate-backed synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions on CreditWatch positive. At the same time, we placed our ratings on four tranches from four corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions on CreditWatch negative. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on seven tranches from four synthetic CDO transactions backed by commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and removed them from CreditWatch negative (see list). Today's rating actions followed our monthly review of U.S. synthetic CDO transactions. The CreditWatch positive placements reflect seasoning of the transactions, rating stability of the obligors in the underlying reference portfolios over the past few months, and synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) ratios that rose above 100% at the next highest rating level. The CreditWatch negative placements reflect negative rating migration in the respective portfolios and SROC ratios that fell below 100% as of the March month-end run. The rating affirmations reflect our review of synthetic CDOs backed by CMBS securities after applying our updated criteria for CDOs backed by pooled SF securities (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). The affirmations reflect SROC ratios that were at or above 100% at their current rating levels. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published on May 3, 2010. RATING ACTIONS Aphex Capital NSCR 2007-5 Ltd.

Rating Class To From A-1FL CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg A-1FX CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg ARLO Ltd. Series 11

Rating Class To From A BBB-p (sf)/Watch Neg BBB-p (sf) Corsair (Jersey) No. 4 Ltd. Series 10

Rating Class To From Notes BB (sf)/Watch Neg BB (sf) Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 Series 3

Rating Class To From A1-EURLMS BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf) Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 Series 6

Rating Class To From A1A-$LMS BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos BBB+ (sf) Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2005-12

Rating Class To From Fltg Rt Nt BB- (sf)/Watch Pos BB- (sf) Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2005-1

Rating Class To From III A B+ (sf)/Watch Pos B+ (sf) III B B+ (sf)/Watch Pos B+ (sf) III C B+ (sf)/Watch Pos B+ (sf) III D B+ (sf)/Watch Pos B+ (sf) Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2006-2

Rating Class To From III B+ (sf)/Watch Pos B+ (sf) North Street Referenced Linked Notes 2005-9 Ltd.

Rating Class To From C AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos AA+ (sf) D AA- (sf)/Watch Pos AA- (sf) Pegasus 2006-1 Ltd.

Rating Class To From A1 BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg A2 BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg Pegasus 2007-1 Ltd.

Rating Class To From A1 B+ (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg A2 B+ (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg Rutland Rated Investments Series 2006-2 (28)

Rating Class To From A1A-L CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos CCC- (sf) Rutland Rated Investments EUR5 mil, US$197 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-1

Rating Class To From A5-$LS BB (sf)/Watch Pos BB (sf) Rutland Rated Investments US$105 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-2

Rating Class To From A1A-$LS BBB (sf)/Watch Pos BBB (sf) Seawall 2006-1 Ltd.

Rating Class To From C-2 BBB- (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-1

Rating Class To From Trust Cert B- (sf)/Watch Neg B- (sf) STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-2

Rating Class To From Trust Unit B- (sf)/Watch Neg B- (sf) Strata Trust Series 2007-7

Rating Class To From Notes B (sf)/Watch Pos B (sf) (New York Ratings Team)