Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned Sussex, Wisc.-based printing company Quad/Graphics Inc.'s amended and extended revolving bank loan due July 2017 and term loan A due July 2017 its 'BB+' issue-level rating (at the same level as the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company). In addition, the facilities were assigned a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company is seeking to extend the maturities of its current revolver and term loan A by one year each from the existing July 2016 maturities. The size of the new amended revolver and new term loan A will depend on investor interest. The current credit facility totals $1.5 billion and consists of an $850 million revolver, a $450 million term loan A, and a $200 million term loan B. We do not expect the total size of the credit facility to change as a result of this amendment. The corporate credit rating on Quad/Graphics is 'BB+' and the rating outlook is negative. We view Quad's business risk profile as "fair" (as per our criteria) based on its size, operating efficiency, and profitability--notwithstanding the difficult fundamentals in the printing industry, which include keen competition, fragmentation, intense pricing pressure, gradually declining end-market demand, and significant revenue volatility over the economic cycle. We view the company's financial risk as "intermediate," based on its moderate leverage. The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to face negative structural trends and economic pressures that will only partially be offset by business integration savings from its July 2010 acquisition of World Color Press Inc. and an ongoing restructuring. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Quad/Graphics Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- New Ratings Quad/Graphics Inc. Revolving bank loan due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 3 Term loan A due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 3