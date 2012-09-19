Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on Anaheim Public
Financing Authority, CA (the authority):
--$86.7 million outstanding water revenue bonds at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are issued by the authority and secured by purchase payments made by
the city of Anaheim (the city) in accordance with the installment purchase
agreement. Payments from the city to the authority are absolute and
unconditional. Payments are only required to be made from net revenues of the
city's water system (the system), although the city is not precluded from making
payments from any available funds. The rating reflects the credit quality of the
system.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE SOURCE OF SUPPLY: Water supply is primarily provided by the Orange County
Water District (OCWD; revenue certificates of participation rated 'AAA' by
Fitch), which has no significant capital needs or anticipated cost increases,
providing the city with relative cost stability compared with much of Southern
California.
FAVORABLE RATE STRUCTURE: The water rate structure includes a unique direct
pass-through of purchased water costs and debt costs, providing strong and
timely cost recovery from ratepayers.
RATE FLEXIBILITY: The city's advantageous water supply is reflected in its very
low water rates for the region.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The water system enjoys a strong financial
position, with debt service coverage expected to remain above 2.2x and adequate
liquidity levels given revenue stability.
STABLE CUSTOMER BASE: The customer base is stable in a service territory that is
largely developed. Limited growth pressure is a positive credit factor given the
scarcity of new water supplies in California.
EXPOSURE TO WATER COST PRESSURE: There is uncertainty as to the availability and
price of the portion of water supply provided by the Metropolitan Water District
of Southern California (MWD; revenue bonds rated 'AA+' by Fitch) which accounts
for over 30% of water supply.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING CHANGE
EROSION OF KEY METRICS: Further decline in liquidity levels and/or ongoing
escalation of debt levels without offsetting improvement of other credit factors
could erode credit quality.
CREDIT PROFILE
STABLE CUSTOMER BASE
The water system serves the city as well as a small portion of the
unincorporated area outside the city. The system currently serves a population
of approximately 350,000 and has sufficient supply to serve the city's
anticipated build-out population of 400,000. The system has a diverse mix of
customers, with 60% of revenues provided by residential users. No single
customer accounts for more than 4% of revenues. Customer growth has been
moderate, averaging 1% annually over the past five years, which is a credit
positive given the scarcity of additional water supplies in Southern California.
STABLE SOURCE OF SUPPLY; EXPOSURE TO MWD COSTS
The city of Anaheim's water supply is derived primarily from the OCWD, which
despite fluctuations in availability is a strong credit positive given its low
cost. Anaheim received between 64%-80% of its water supply from OCWD over the
five years ending fiscal 2011. The amounts have been lower in recent years, as
OCWD has restricted pumping to allow the groundwater basin to recharge after
some dry weather years.
Anaheim pays OCWD a per acre-foot charge that covers the cost of capital
improvements at the district and the purchases of replenishment water. OCWD has
limited future capital needs, and its rate increases are expected to be
moderate. The city's remaining supply - about 35% in fiscal 2011 - is provided
by the MWD. The cost of untreated MWD water is more than double that of what the
city receives from OCWD and there is ongoing cost pressure related to the MWD's
water supply.
FAVORABLE RATE STRUCTURE AND RATE FLEXIBILITY
Fitch views the system's rate structure, which provides for automatic increases
to recover capital and debt service costs as well as direct pass-through of
purchased water costs, as a strong credit positive. The system has three rate
components: a base charge, a water commodity adjustment to recover actual cost
of purchased water from MWD and OCWD along with electricity charges for pumping,
and a water system reliability adjustment for capital cost recovery.
Anaheim's water rates are low for the region, reflecting its access to OCWD's
water supply in a region predominately served by the MWD. The average bill is
$43.90, up about $10 over the last five years. The increase reflects the higher
imported water costs from MWD as well as an additional surcharge to fund capital
needs.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Fitch views the system's financial profile as strong. Coverage levels of all
obligations have been greater than or equal to 2.4x over the past five years,
including unaudited financial results for fiscal 2012. Projected debt service
coverage is anticipated to remain above 2.2x. Liquidity is adequate with $22.8
million in cash, or 187 days cash on hand at the end of fiscal 2011. Liquidity
declined in fiscal 2010 by around 30% as cash was spent on capital projects.
However, Fitch views reserves as adequate given the revenue stability provided
by the system's rate structure. Furthermore, cash levels are not expected to
decline further through the forecast period.
MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS
While the system has historically had very little debt, recent issuances have
been used to fund the majority of the system's capital needs. The city has a
five-year capital plan with an estimated cost of $74.2 million. The capital plan
will be funded with a $30 million anticipated bond issuance in fiscal 2013 and
an additional $30 million in 2015.
With these bond issues, debt per customer is projected to increase to $2,750 in
the next five years (compared with a median of $1,224 for Fitch's 'AAA' rated
water utilities). While the rising debt burden is a concern, Fitch views the
leverage as acceptable. However, continued escalation in the system's debt
profile beyond the capital plan period could erode credit quality without
commensurate improvement in other credit factors.