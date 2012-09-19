Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings assigns ratings of 'AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook to the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority revenue refunding bonds (Hospital Sisters Services Inc.- Obligated Group), consisting of $61,050,000 series 2012D (2012D bonds) and $41,550,000 series 2012 E (2012E bonds) and to the Illinois Finance Authority revenue refunding bonds (Hospital Sisters Services, Inc.- Obligated Group), consisting of $31,645,000 series, 2012F (2012F bonds) and $31,645,000 series 2012G (2012G bonds). The long-term ratings will be based on the higher of the 'AA-', Stable Outlook, underlying rating assigned to the bonds by Fitch and the support provided by separate irrevocable direct pay letters of credit (LOCs) issued by The Bank of Montreal (rated 'AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook), acting through its Chicago Branch. The short-term 'F1+' rating will be based solely on the support of the LOCs. For information about the underlying credit rating see the release dated Aug. 30, 2012, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The bank is obligated to make regularly scheduled payments of principal of and interest on the bonds in addition to payments due upon maturity, acceleration and redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The ratings will expire upon the earliest of: (a) Sept. 30, 2013, the initial stated expiration date of the LOCs, unless such date is extended; (b) conversion to any interest rate mode other than daily or weekly; (c) any prior termination of the LOCs; and (d) defeasance of the bonds. The LOCs provide full and sufficient coverage of principal plus an amount equal to 44 days of interest at a maximum rate of 15% based on a year of 365 days and purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the daily and weekly rate modes. The Remarketing Agent for the 2012D and 2012E bonds is BMO Capital Markets GKST Inc. The Remarketing Agent for the 2012F and 2012G bonds is PNC Capital Markets LLC. The bonds are expected to be delivered on or about Oct. 1, 2012. The bonds initially bear interest at a weekly rate, but may be converted to a daily, R-Floats, unit pricing, index, term, auction or fixed rate. While bonds bear interest in the weekly rate mode, interest payments are on the first business day of each month, commencing Nov. 1, 2012. The trustee is obligated to make timely draws on the LOC to pay principal, interest, and purchase price. Funds drawn under the LOC are invested in accordance with rating guidelines and mature when needed, and are free from any lien prior to that of the bondholders. Holders may tender their bonds on any business day, provided the tender agent and remarketing agent are given the requisite prior notice of the purchase. The bonds are subject to mandatory tender: (1) upon conversion of the interest rate; (2) upon expiration, substitution or termination of the LOCs; (3) following receipt of written notice from the bank of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, and (4) following receipt of notice from the bank that the interest component will not be reinstated directing such mandatory tender. The bank has the option of directing an acceleration rather than a mandatory tender upon an event of default under the reimbursement agreement or non-reinstatement of LOC interest. There are no provisions for the issuance of additional bonds. Bond proceeds will be used to refund outstanding obligations of Hospital Sisters Services, Inc.- Obligated Group.