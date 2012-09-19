Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings assigns ratings of 'AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook to the
Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority revenue refunding bonds
(Hospital Sisters Services Inc.- Obligated Group), consisting of $61,050,000
series 2012D (2012D bonds) and $41,550,000 series 2012 E (2012E bonds) and to
the Illinois Finance Authority revenue refunding bonds (Hospital Sisters
Services, Inc.- Obligated Group), consisting of $31,645,000 series, 2012F (2012F
bonds) and $31,645,000 series 2012G (2012G bonds). The long-term ratings will
be based on the higher of the 'AA-', Stable Outlook, underlying rating assigned
to the bonds by Fitch and the support provided by separate irrevocable direct
pay letters of credit (LOCs) issued by The Bank of Montreal (rated 'AA-/F1+',
Stable Outlook), acting through its Chicago Branch.
The short-term 'F1+' rating will be based solely on the support of the LOCs.
For information about the underlying credit rating see the release dated Aug.
30, 2012, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The bank is obligated to make regularly scheduled payments of principal of and
interest on the bonds in addition to payments due upon maturity, acceleration
and redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The ratings will
expire upon the earliest of: (a) Sept. 30, 2013, the initial stated expiration
date of the LOCs, unless such date is extended; (b) conversion to any interest
rate mode other than daily or weekly; (c) any prior termination of the LOCs; and
(d) defeasance of the bonds. The LOCs provide full and sufficient coverage of
principal plus an amount equal to 44 days of interest at a maximum rate of 15%
based on a year of 365 days and purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the
daily and weekly rate modes. The Remarketing Agent for the 2012D and 2012E bonds
is BMO Capital Markets GKST Inc. The Remarketing Agent for the 2012F and 2012G
bonds is PNC Capital Markets LLC. The bonds are expected to be delivered on or
about Oct. 1, 2012.
The bonds initially bear interest at a weekly rate, but may be converted to a
daily, R-Floats, unit pricing, index, term, auction or fixed rate. While bonds
bear interest in the weekly rate mode, interest payments are on the first
business day of each month, commencing Nov. 1, 2012. The trustee is obligated to
make timely draws on the LOC to pay principal, interest, and purchase price.
Funds drawn under the LOC are invested in accordance with rating guidelines and
mature when needed, and are free from any lien prior to that of the bondholders.
Holders may tender their bonds on any business day, provided the tender agent
and remarketing agent are given the requisite prior notice of the purchase. The
bonds are subject to mandatory tender: (1) upon conversion of the interest rate;
(2) upon expiration, substitution or termination of the LOCs; (3) following
receipt of written notice from the bank of an event of default under the
reimbursement agreement, and (4) following receipt of notice from the bank that
the interest component will not be reinstated directing such mandatory tender.
The bank has the option of directing an acceleration rather than a mandatory
tender upon an event of default under the reimbursement agreement or
non-reinstatement of LOC interest. There are no provisions for the issuance of
additional bonds.
Bond proceeds will be used to refund outstanding obligations of Hospital Sisters
Services, Inc.- Obligated Group.