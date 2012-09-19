Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to approximately $353.68
million of the Harris County Toll Road Authority's (HCTRA) senior lien toll road
revenue refunding bonds, series 2012C and D. In addition, Fitch affirms
approximately $2 billion of outstanding parity obligations at 'AA-'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable for all bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RESILIENT TRAFFIC DEMAND: The essential nature and monopolistic position of
HCTRA's transportation links in the Houston metropolitan area as well as the
primarily commuter nature has resulted in a growing traffic demand profile.
System traffic has increased almost every year since fiscal 1988 (ended Feb. 28)
and is comprised of approximately 97% passenger vehicles.
APPROVED TOLL POLICY AND RELATIVE INELASTICITY: After the authority's toll
policy, which provides for annual increases at the greater of 2% or inflation,
was established in June 2007, tolls have increased only twice, in fiscal years
2008 and 2010. Traffic grew in those years by approximately 4.4% and 4.9%,
respectively. The average toll rate remains moderate at $1.18 in
fiscal 2012 (or $0.19 per mile). HCTRA does retain unlimited legal authority to
raise rates.
MODERATE DEBT STRUCTURE: Approximately 17% of the authority's debt is variable
rate with several interest rate swaps outstanding. However, senior maximum
annual debt service
(MADS) occurs in fiscal 2022 and MADS coverage with 2012 net revenue is a strong
2.2x.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE BUT HIGH EXPENSE PROFILE: Despite the gross revenue
pledge, Fitch calculates senior and combined debt service coverage net of
operating and capital expenses to be at least 2.6x and 1.6x, respectively,
through final maturity. Leverage is relatively low at under 4.0x on a total
senior and subordinate basis. Significant financial flexibility is afforded by
the authority's strong cash and reserve balances; however, the authority's
historical operating expense growth has been high with an 11% 10-year CAGR due
to additional segments coming online.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE DEBT PLANS: HCTRA's capital improvement plan (CIP) has
fluctuated in size over the past 10 years but is centered on the development of
demand-driven projects. The list of possible projects through 2020 totals nearly
$2 billion; HCTRA will use financial guidelines to plan and fund the projects.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Clarity regarding the scope and timing of the authority's extensive capital
plan, including future debt plans without meaningful increases in leverage or
dilution of debt service coverage.
--A significant increase in leverage or erosion of combined net debt service
coverage in the medium term below 1.8x due to lower than anticipated revenue
yields from toll increases or higher than expected expense growth.
SECURITY
The senior lien bonds are secured by a first lien on the revenues derived from
the ownership and operation of the toll road system and certain funds under the
revenue indenture, such as moneys and securities in the debt service fund and
debt service reserve fund. The county has $490.2 million in outstanding toll
road unlimited tax bonds that are secured by a pledge of property taxes but it
is the county's practice and policy to fully support debt service with toll
revenues, albeit on a subordinate lien, after payment of senior lien debt
service.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
The authority will be issuing approximately $353.7 million in series 2012C and
taxable series 2012D refunding bonds to refund the outstanding series 2002 bonds
and to partially refund the outstanding series 2004A and 2004B-1 bonds. Net
present value savings for the refunding is currently estimated at approximately
$39.1 million through the life of the bonds. The bonds are expected to price on
Oct. 2, 2012.
For more information on the credit, please see Fitch's release 'Fitch Rates
Harris County, Texas' Toll Revenue Refunding Bonds 'AA-'; Outlook Stable', dated
June 29, 2012, and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.