Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings said today that its corporate credit and
issue-level ratings on Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Wynn Las Vegas LLC are
unaffected by the company's announcement that it terminated its Wynn Las Vegas
amended and restated credit agreement (consisting of a $100 million revolver),
released the liens and subsidiary guarantees securing the mortgage notes issued
by Wynn Las Vegas, and distributed the golf course land to the parent. The notes
remain secured by a first-priority pledge of Wynn Resorts' equity interest in
Wynn Las Vegas. Although the security package for the mortgage notes is weaker
following the release of the collateral and the removal of the golf course land
from the Wynn Las Vegas entity, we continue to believe recovery prospects for
mortgage noteholders remain aligned with a '2' recovery rating (expectation for
70% to 90% recovery) and associated 'BBB-' issue-level rating (one notch higher
than our 'BB+' corporate credit rating). In our previous recovery analysis
(published March 8, 2012), we incorporated some value from the sale of the golf
course land and assumed a fully drawn revolver at the point of default. The
combination of the reduction in enterprise value following the elimination of
the golf course collateral and the lower amount of debt outstanding at the time
of default following the termination of the credit agreement results in recovery
at the very low end of the 70% to 90% range. However, any subsequent meaningful
debt issuance that is either pari passu to the mortgage notes or ranks ahead of
the notes in priority (the terms of the notes indentures allow for up to $100
million of priority debt) could result in a revision of our recovery rating on
the mortgage notes to '3' from '2' and lowering the issue-level rating to 'BB+'
(the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'BBB-'. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, please see our research report on Wynn
Resorts Ltd., published April 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)