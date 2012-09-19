Overview -- Verint Systems has signed a definitive merger agreement with majority owner Comverse Technology, whereby it will be issuing at least $780 million of stock to replace Comverse-held stock. As part of the transaction, expected to close on or about Feb. 1, 2013, the currently outstanding convertible preferred stock will be converted. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit and issue ratings on Verint. -- We are changing the outlook to positive, reflecting our expectation that leverage will drop significantly upon the conversion and elimination of the preferred, which we have treated as debt. Rating Action On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Melville, N.Y.-based Verint Systems Inc. to positive from stable. In addition, we affirmed all our ratings on the company, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook revision reflects our expectation of an improved financial risk profile following the proposed merger with Comverse Technologies. Rationale The ratings on Verint reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, reflecting reliance on specialized product offerings within the highly competitive software industry, and an "aggressive" financial risk profile, characterized by a fairly acquisitive growth strategy and high leverage. Favorable market growth--particularly through the recession, a somewhat predictable and growing revenue base stemming from high renewal rates and orders from existing customers, and a diversified portfolio of products and services partially offsets those factors. Verint operates in the competitive security and business intelligence industry, with vendors ranging from large diversified companies and governments to small private-point solution vendors. Its rapid growth has been the result of organic growth and acquisitions, having completed more than 15 acquisitions since 2002. The largest acquisition was Witness Systems Inc. in May 2007, and Vovici Corp. and Global Management Technologies in 2012, which gave Verint scale efficiencies that improved its margins and market position. Despite a challenging competitive environment, the demand for solutions enabling organizations to analyze unstructured information such as voice, video, and data to uncover trends and make informed decisions has been increasingly important, fueling market growth. Revenues were up more than 10% year over year for the 12 months ended July 31, 2012, reflecting continued growth in the enterprise and Communications Intelligence segments, offset partially by declines in the Video Intelligence unit. Some slowdown in revenue growth is likely in the second half of the year given global economic weakness. Overall revenues are fairly well protected by a predictable and highly recurring revenue base, reflecting historically low customer cancellation rates and high repeat sales to existing customers. The bulk of recurring revenues mainly derive from Enterprise Intelligence, the largest segment. Revenues in the Video Intelligence and Communications Intelligence segments tend to be more variable, as they rely more on large projects and product deliveries. We believe revenue growth will remain modest, in the mid- to high-single-digit area, with adoption of the Enterprise Intelligence products outside of traditional call centers, along with increased demand for customer analytics products, propelling this growth. The company could experience some additional growth in the Video Intelligence segment if the transition from analog video systems to Internet protocol (IP) video systems occurs faster than current market trends. We believe that the company will increase investment in R&D and sales and marketing efforts now that material weaknesses on internal controls have been remediated and ongoing costs related to financial restatements and the SEC investigation are behind them. Nevertheless, we expect EBITDA margins to remain in the low- to mid-20% area, supported by modest revenue growth.. We view Verint's financial risk profile as aggressive. Debt of $1 billion includes $352 million of preferred stock held by Verint's majority owner Comverse, and a small amount of operating leases. Leverage as of July 2012 as defined by Standard & Poor's, was about 5.1x. With the proposed merger with Comverse, we expect the preferred stock to convert to equity, which could reduce leverage to about the mid-3x area. However, it should be noted that Verint has been acquisitive in the past and we expect this to continue. The company does generate over $100 million of funds from operations though, like most software companies, it has fairly low working capital and capital expenditure requirements. Liquidity We believe that Verint's liquidity is "adequate." The company had a cash balance of approximately $173 million at July 31, 2012, and generates free cash flow more than sufficient to cover its historical, normalized level of capital expenditures and software development costs of between $15 million and $20 million, minimal working capital needs, and scheduled amortization of $6 million annually. Additional liquidity is provided by availability under a $170 million revolving credit facility (which can be further increased to $300 million). We expect Verint to maintain adequate headroom under the one financial maintenance covenant contained in the credit agreement, a consolidated net total leverage to EBITDA test (net of up to $100 million of cash on hand). The ratio is set at 5.0x through July 31, 2013, and steps down to 4.5x for every test period thereafter. As of July 31, 2012, leverage as defined in the credit agreement was 2.6:1.0 and the company had a more than $80 million EBITDA cushion. Therefore, current and near-term projected headroom is likely to remain ample. Headroom would also remain sufficient, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, and the decline was accompanied by cash balances used in the covenant calculation being reduced to $0. There are no maturities until the revolver matures in April 2016. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Verint, published on May 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation for conversion of the preferred stock to common equity, and a subsequent reduction in leverage. We could raise the rating if the merger is successfully completed, and the company maintains leverage at or below 4x. We could revise the outlook to stable if investments in R&D and sales don't translate into revenue and EBITDA growth in the near term or if leverage were to exceed 5x on a sustained basis. 