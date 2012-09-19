Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eletropaulo Metropolitana de Eletricidade de Sao Paulo S.A.'s (Eletropaulo) ratings as follows: --Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; --National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(bra)'; --National Long-Term Rating of the 9th debenture issue, in the amount of BRL250 million, with maturity in 2018, at 'AA(bra)'; --National Long-Term Rating of the 10th debenture issue, in the amount of BRL600 million, with maturity in 2013, at 'AA(bra)'; --National Long-Term Rating of the 11th debenture issue, in the amount of BRL200 million, with maturity in 2018, at 'AA(bra)'; --National Long-Term Rating of the Bank Credit Certificate (CCB) issue, in the amount of BRL300 million, with maturity in 2015, at 'AA(bra)'; --National Long-Term Rating of the 12th subordinate debenture issue, in the amount of BRL400 million, with maturity in 2014, at 'AA-(bra)'. --The Rating Outlook for the corporate ratings is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(bra)' to Eletropaulo's proposed 15th debenture issuance, in the amount of BRL750 million and maturity in 2018. The proceeds of the issuance will be used to prepay existing debt related to the 10th debenture issuance, 12th debenture issuance and to the rated CCB. The rating action reflects Fitch's view that Eletropaulo will be able to maintain a financial profile consistent with the ratings, despite the negative effects of the tariff reduction on its credit metrics in the coming years. The company presents a strong liquidity position and a manageable debt maturity profile, which mitigate a higher leverage level. The company benefits from its low business risk profile, attributable to its exclusive concession to operate within its service area, the monopolistic nature of distribution companies, and its favorable concession area within the state of Sao Paulo. The agency views the regulatory risk as moderate, with the hydrological risk not being a concern in the short term. The rating of the 12th debenture issue is one level below the company's national scale corporate rating as it is the only subordinated debt of Eletropaulo. Leverage Expected to Remain Moderate Eletropaulo's net financial leverage should rise to approximately 3.0x in the next years following the impact of the third review cycle in its operational cash generation. For the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012, the company reported conservative credit metrics, with total debt/EBITDA of 2.6x and net debt/EBITDA of 2.0x, although higher than the respective 1.9x and 1.2x presented in 2010. Fitch views positively the company's decision to reduce dividend distributions to 54% of net income in 2011, compared with the historical practice of distributing 100%. Eletropaulo has also decided to not anticipate dividend payments relative to the results of the first half of 2012. The ability to reduce dividends is an important tool to be used by Eletropaulo in stress scenarios to preserve liquidity and keep its net leverage in the range of 2.5x-3.0x in the medium term. Fitch had already incorporated in Eletropaulo's ratings that leverage would increase after the tariff revision. Strong Liquidity Position Eletropaulo's liquidity position is strong and mitigates higher leverage. Cash and marketable securities have remained above 1.5x short-term debt over the last several years. Refinancing risk is low, based on lower but yet significant funds flow from operations (FFO) and cash flow from operations (CFFO), and lengthened debt maturity profile. On June 30, 2012, the company reported BRL1.1 billion in cash and marketable securities, which represented 3.0x the short-term debt of BRL359 million. In this period, the cash + FFO-to-short-term debt ratio was 4.9x and the cash + CFFO-to-short-term debt ratio, 5.5x. On a pro forma basis, after the proposed debenture issuance, the remaining debt maturing until 2015 of BRL604 million is reduced compared with the current liquidity position. Pressured Cash Flow Generation The rules for the third tariff revision cycle for Brazilian distributors are expected to highly impact Eletropaulo's EBITDA. The final result of this process was an average reduction of 9.33% in its tariff to customers. Since this reduction was applied beginning July 2012, one year later than initially forecast, Eletropaulo should compensate customers by around BRL1 billion in the near future through tariff reduction. Based on the LTM ended June 30, 2012, net revenue of BRL9.2 billion (excluding construction revenues) increased by 2.1% compared with 2010, benefiting from the 1.62% tariff adjustment that occurred in July 2010 and the 4.8% increase in energy distributed. Operational cash generation, as measured by EBITDA, of BRL1.6 billion for the LTM ended June 30, 2012, was heavily pressured by non-manageable costs increases, especially related to energy purchases, and should decline even more at year-end. EBITDA margin declined to 17.7% from 23.9% in 2010, when EBITDA reached BRL2.1 billion. If the amount of BRL162 million (relative to expenses with the Fundacao Cesp) is adjusted on the EBITDA, EBITDA would become BRL1.8 billion, the margin, 19.8%, and the adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio 1.7x. The CFFO reduction to BRL893 million for the LTM ended on June 30, 2012 follows the same rationale of the EBITDA and was insufficient to cover investments of BRL839 million and a dividend payment of BRL898 million. As a result, free cash flow (FCF) was a negative BRL844 million. Fitch expects a negative FCF for Eletropaulo until 2015. Low Business Risk Eletropaulo's ratings incorporate the company's low business risk profile, attributable to its exclusive concession to operate within its service area, the monopolistic nature of distribution companies and its favorable concession area. Eletropaulo has an exclusive concession to distribute electricity in the metropolitan region of Greater Sao Paulo. This benefits its credit profile, since the area reports one of Brazil's highest per capita incomes. Eletropaulo should also continue to experience increased demand for electric power in its concession area as a result of the recent measures taken by the Federal Government to reduce energy tariffs to end-users. This reduction aims at stimulating economic growth of the country, which in turn boosts energy consumption. Cheaper tariffs also tend to increase the per capita consumption and to reduce delinquencies. Key Rating Drivers The ratings could be negatively affected by a significant deterioration in Eletropaulo's financial profile beyond Fitch's expectations, with net leverage higher than 3.0x. Fitch will also continue monitoring the outcome of the legal dispute involving Eletropaulo and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (Eletrobras), which could lead to increased indebtedness. A rating upgrade could result from continued strong cash flow generation while the company returns to more conservative credit measures.