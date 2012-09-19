Overview
-- U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's has withdrawn its nonbinding
proposal to acquire Quebec-based RONA Inc.
-- We believe this decision should enable Lowe's to sustain credit
measures near current levels and permit its management team to focus on
improving performance at its core U.S. stores.
-- We are affirming all of our ratings on Lowe's, including our 'A-'
corporate credit rating, and removing them from CreditWatch with negative
implications. The outlook is negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects the company's increasingly aggressive
financial policy and moderate profit weakness associated with a more
competitive environment.
Rating Action
On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all of the
ratings on Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe's Cos. Inc., including the 'A-'
corporate credit rating, and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were
placed with negative implications on July 31, 2012. The outlook is negative.
Total debt outstanding was about $9.6 billion as of Aug. 3, 2012.
At the same time, we removed our ratings on RONA Inc., including the 'BBB-'
corporate credit rating, from CreditWatch, where they were placed with
positive implications on July 31, 2012. The outlook is negative. Total debt
and preferred stock outstanding was about C$639 million as of June 24, 2012.
Rationale
The ratings affirmation on Lowe's and the removal of its ratings from
CreditWatch Negative reflects our forecast that the company should be able to
sustain credit measures near current levels, including debt leverage of around
2.4x (using our standard adjustments), and permit its management team to focus
attention on improving sales and profitability at the core U.S. operations.
The proposed acquisition-rejected by RONA and, in our opinion, not well
received by much of the Quebec political establishment--would have at least
temporarily resulted in deterioration in Lowe's credit metrics, including
around 2.7x debt leverage.
The ratings reflect our opinion that Lowe's has a "strong" business risk
profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. The business risk
assessment reflects Lowe's solid position as the second-largest home
improvement retailer in the U.S. and our forecast for continued satisfactory
profitability despite ongoing weak demand, which we expect to continue. Lowe's
has reported moderate comparable sales and profit weakness, and continues to
underperform market leader Home Depot Inc. The ratings also assume a further
meaningful decline will not occur in the housing and home improvement
industries, both of which remain at low levels. Standard & Poor's forecasts
the probability of a recession in the U.S. at 25%.
The financial risk assessment incorporates Lowe's ample free cash
flow-generating ability, partly offset by an increasingly aggressive financial
policy, including the relaxation of its target leverage metric several times
over the past few years (to its existing 2.25x level as calculated by Lowe's),
and its demonstrated willingness to assume acquisition risk in a weak economy.
Lowe's financial policy is a key factor in maintaining the rating. The company
has little cushion at the current rating for increased financial
risk-including further relaxing its target leverage metric for debt-financed
share buybacks or sizable acquisitions-or profit deterioration.
Our non-recessionary, weak-growth forecast incorporates the following
assumptions:
-- Comparable sales growth of 0.5% in 2012, followed by 1% annually
thereafter;
-- EBITDA falls about 5% in 2012 due to highly competitive industry
conditions, which we believe have complicated Lowe's efforts to successfully
move to an everyday low price format. Thereafter, EBITDA grows by a
low-single-digit rate annually;
-- Free cash flow totaling about $2.1 billion in 2012 and $2.4 billion in
2013, after $1.3 billion of annual capital expenditures;
-- A 35% dividend payout ratio;
-- The maintenance of its current 2.25x target leverage metric, which
equates to about 2.4x using Standard & Poor's calculations, leading to share
repurchase activity totaling $3.3 billion in 2012 and $2.2 billion in 2013;
-- Our forecast assumes no major acquisitions, divestitures, or store
closures occur. Under our assumptions, we forecast debt leverage, funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt, and EBITDA interest coverage of about 2.4x,
28%, and 7x, respectively, compared to 2.4x, 30%, and 8x as of the 12 months
ended Aug. 3, 2012;
-- We believe Lowe's is addressing its profit weakness by attempting to
move toward an everyday low price format aimed at maximizing profits, while
increasing technology/e-commerce investments, limiting new store development,
and reducing corporate staff, which was tailored for a higher growth economy.
In our opinion, Lowe's efforts to move away from select promotional pricing
reflects intense competition from Home Depot and other retailers, and
consumers accustomed to discounts.
Liquidity
Our short-term and commercial paper (CP) rating on Lowe's is 'A-2'. We view
Lowe's liquidity as "adequate," mainly due to its solid free cash flow,
revolving credit facility availability, and minimal debt maturities, partly
offset by significant shareholder distributions. Relevant aspects of the
company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria and assumptions, are as
follows:
-- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses of cash by over 1.2x over the
next 24 months. Even if EBITDA falls 15%, we believe sources of cash would
exceed uses;
-- Lowe's unused $1.75 billion CP backstop revolving credit facility
matures in 2016. The sole 0.75x debt to capitalization ratio covenant under
the revolver permits for substantial debt capacity and equity cushion prior to
a covenant default;
-- Minimal debt maturities until 2015, when about $500 debt matures;
-- Free cash flow before dividends is likely to total about $2.1 billion
in 2012, increasing to $2.4 billion in 2013;
-- We expect Lowe's to pay dividends totaling $660 million, $720 million,
and $775 million in 2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. We also forecast that
share repurchases will total $3.3 billion, $2.2 billion, and $2.3 billion in
2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. In our opinion, repurchases could be
curtailed if economic conditions deteriorate meaningfully.
As of Aug. 3, 2012, cash and equivalents totaled about $1.7 billion, and
combined unrestricted short- and long-term investments were about $570
million. As of Aug. 3, 2012, Lowe's has $1.75 billion remaining under its
share repurchase authorization. The company may have additional financial
flexibility, since it owns about 89% of its stores with negligible secured
debt outstanding, though we do not reflect this directly in our liquidity
calculations. The book value of net property totaled about $21.7 billion as of
Aug. 3, 2012.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the company's willingness to assume higher risk
levels in a weak economy, moderate profit weakness, and underperformance
relative to market leader Home Depot. Financial policy is a key factor in
maintaining the existing ratings. We estimate that Lowe's will use all of its
discretionary cash flow for share repurchases. We forecast that profitability
will fall about 5% in 2012, but credit measures should remain about consistent
with an intermediate financial risk profile, including 2.4x leverage and 28%
FFO to total debt.
We could lower the rating if Lowe's financial policy becomes even more
aggressive than we currently expect, by further relaxing of its target
leverage metric to permit for debt-financed share repurchases or a meaningful
acquisition, or if leverage exceeds 2.5x (based on our lease-adjusted
calculations). We estimate this could occur if Lowe's uses all of its free
cash flow for shareholder payments and EBITDA contracts by about 10%, or if
EBITDA remains flat and the company transacts $625 million of additional
debt-financed share repurchases. We estimate that each additional $1 billion
of share repurchases raises leverage about 0.2x assuming flat EBITDA. We could
also consider a downgrade if we believe credit measures could deteriorate
below our current expectations, due to lower profitability associated with a
protracted recession and intensely competitive pricing.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Lowe's comparable-store sales and
profit performance begin to improve relative to market leader Home Depot, and
if we become comfortable that the company will maintain its current financial
policy.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 2008
-- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch; Short-Term Rating Affirmed
To From
Lowe's Cos. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2
Senior Unsecured A- A-/Watch Neg
Rating Affirmed
Lowe's Cos. Inc.
Commercial Paper A-2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.