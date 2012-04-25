(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Aviva PLC has announced its intention to issue junior subordinated notes.

-- We are assigning a rating of 'BBB+' to this proposed issue.

-- We are expecting to classify the issuance as having "intermediate equity content," according to our criteria, but given that Aviva's outstanding hybrid instruments currently exceed our tolerance levels for direct inclusion in the capital model, this will have a muted, but positive, impact on overall capital adequacy.

-- We assume that this issue is intended to prefinance a call on the $300 million hybrid instrument due in June 2012. April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' rating to Aviva PLC's (Aviva; A/Negative/--; core operating companies rated AA-/Negative/--) proposed issuance of junior subordinated debt under its GBP5 billion euro note program. The issuance will be perpetual, pay a fixed coupon, and we understand it to be callable after five and a half years. The ratings are subject to confirmation of the final terms and conditions of the issue. The ratings reflect our standard notching for junior subordinated debt issues, which in this instance is two notches below the long-term counterparty credit rating on the issuer. We have analyzed and rated the proposed debt issue on the understanding that:

-- The notes are subordinated to senior creditors;

-- Interest deferral can occur at the option of the issuer;

-- Interest deferral is mandatory should the instrument cease to qualify as Tier 1 regulatory capital (e.g., following any Solvency II transitional arrangements) and Aviva's regulatory capital is not sufficient to cover minimum regulatory capital requirements; and

-- The issue will currently be eligible as regulatory solvency capital. We expect to classify the notes as having "intermediate equity content" under our hybrid capital criteria mainly because of the optional deferral provision. This issue will only strengthen capital adequacy in a limited and indirect way, because Aviva's level of existing hybrid instruments currently exceeds our limit of 25% of total adjusted capital. We are assuming that the proposed issue is intended to prefinance a call on a hybrid instrument due in June 2012. On this basis, the amount of debt outstanding is likely to remain broadly similar to current levels. However, Aviva had initially planned a gradual reduction in debt, and this issue would slow down the planned deleveraging. In our opinion, this further weighs on the group's financial risk profile and adds to the downward pressure on its ratings, particularly in light of the estimated 30% financial leverage ratio at the end of February 2012. Nevertheless, we expect Aviva's financial leverage ratios to fall from the current levels over the coming year or two, as it exploits its growth and earnings generation potential. The rating on, and Standard & Poor's capital treatment of, the new securities are based on the assumption that the final terms and conditions of the bond issue will not materially differ from the draft terms and conditions supplied to Standard & Poor's. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)