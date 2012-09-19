Overview -- U.S. gaming operator Jacobs Entertainment Inc. plans to issue $370 million in new first- and second-lien credit facilities, which the company will use predominantly to refinance existing debt. -- We are placing our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We are also assigning our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating and preliminary '1' recovery rating to the proposed $260 million first-lien senior secured credit facilities, and our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating and preliminary '6' recovery rating to the proposed $110 million second-lien senior secured term loan. -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise our corporate credit rating on Jacobs to 'B' upon the close of the proposed transaction, as we believe the proposed transaction improves the company's financial risk profile to the extent a one-notch higher rating is warranted. Rating Action On Sept. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on Golden, CO-based Jacobs Entertainment Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating to Jacobs' proposed $260 million first-lien credit facility, which consists of a $50 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017, and a $210 million first-lien term loan, maturing in 2018. We also assigned the first-lien credit facility our preliminary recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also assigned our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating to Jacobs' proposed $110 million second-lien term loan maturing 2019, and assigned the credit facility our preliminary recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Jacobs plans to use the proceeds from the first- and second-lien term loans predominantly to refinance existing debt (on June 30, 2012, Jacobs had around $80 million in senior secured debt due December 2013 and $210 million in principal amount of notes due June 2014). The company also plans to use the proceeds to buy out a management contract, acquire a revenue sharing contract, fund a reimbursement to the company's owner for prior truck stop plaza acquisitions, and fund fees and expenses. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise our corporate credit rating on Jacobs to 'B' from 'B-' after the financing transaction closes. The upgrade would reflect the elimination of near-term refinancing risk, and our belief that operating performance will remain fairly stable over the intermediate term, resulting in EBITDA interest coverage remaining around 2x, which we view as in line with a 'B' rating level. While the transaction would add around $40 million in incremental debt to Jacobs' capital structure, we expect adjusted leverage (pro forma for the transaction, leverage was 6.5x at June 30, 2012) to improve toward 6x over the intermediate term. Our expectation for gradual improvement of leverage incorporates our expectation for modest EBITDA growth over the intermediate term, in conjunction with required term loan amortization under the proposed first-lien term loan. Further, while we believe the company will continue to pursue modest acquisitions, particularly of truck plazas in Louisiana, through both internally generated funds and revolver availability, we do not expect Jacobs would pursue acquisitions to the extent that adjusted leverage would increase meaningfully above the low-to-mid 6x range. Our rating incorporates our expectation for revenue and EBITDA to grow in the low-single-digit percent area through 2013. Our revenue expectation follows 2.8% revenue growth in the first half of 2012 and our belief that continued growth in gaming revenue (particularly at The Lodge and Louisiana truck plazas) will offset our expectation for fuel revenue growth to be flat to a modest decline in 2013 (fuel revenue represented 31% of net revenue in the first half of 2012). Our revenue expectation also stems from our belief that demand for gaming will benefit somewhat from continued modest increases in consumer spending (our economists are currently forecasting 1.9% and 2.2% growth in 2012 and 2013, respectively). Notwithstanding a 3.4% EBITDA decline in the first half of 2012 (due in part to higher legal, consulting, and payroll expense, and a 48 basis point decline in fuel margin) our expectation for modest growth in EBITDA reflects anticipated revenue growth and our belief that the company's cost structure will remain fairly constant over the intermediate term, resulting in EBITDA margin remaining in the low to mid-teens percent range. Our expectation for EBITDA growth also reflects the contribution, albeit minimal, from the buyout of the management contract and the associated elimination of required management fee expenses. Our forecast is also notwithstanding our belief that fuel margin will continue to exhibit modest volatility. While the elimination of near-term refinancing risk improves Jacobs' credit profile, we continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria, given our expectation that adjusted leverage will remain above 6x over the intermediate term and that the company will prioritize acquisitions as a use of excess cash in lieu of optional debt reduction. We assess Jacobs' business risk profile as "weak," reflecting the second-tier nature of its gaming properties, many of which operate in highly competitive markets. We believe these risk factors are only partially offset by Jacobs' good geographic diversity and fairly stable operating performance. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor Jacobs' progress to complete the proposed financing transaction. After the transaction closes and we have reviewed the executed documents, we expect to raise our corporate credit rating to 'B' and assign a stable rating outlook, as well as assign final issue-level and recovery ratings to Jacobs' proposed first-lien and second-lien senior secured credit facilities. If Jacobs does not successfully close its transaction, we would likely affirm our 'B-' corporate credit rating and remove it from CreditWatch. However, failure to close the proposed transaction would likely increase our concern regarding the company's ability to meet its upcoming maturities, and result in a negative outlook. CreditWatch Action To From Jacobs Entertainment Inc. 

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Stable/-- New Rating Jacobs Entertainment Inc. $50M revolver due 2017 BB-(prelim) Recovery Rating 1(prelim) $210M 1st-lien term ln due 2018 BB-(prelim) Recovery Rating 1(prelim) $110M second-lien term loan due 2019 CCC+(prelim) Recovery Rating 6(prelim)