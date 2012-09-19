Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has changed the Rating Watch on Dole Food Co., Inc. (Dole; NYSE DOLE) and Solvest, Ltd. - Dole's wholly-owned subsidiary - to Positive from Negative. The affected ratings are as follows: Dole (Operating Company) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+'; --Asset-based (ABL) revolver due 2016 'BB+/RR1'; --Secured term loan B due 2018 'BB+/RR1'; --13.875% third-lien notes due 2014 'BB/RR2'; --8% third-lien notes due 2016 'BB/RR2'; --8.75% senior unsecured notes due 2013 'B-/RR6'. Solvest Ltd. (Bermuda-Based Subsidiary) --Long-term IDR 'B+'; --Secured term loan C due 2018 'BB+/RR1'. At June 16, 2012, Dole had $1.6 billion of total debt. Rating Rationale and Triggers: On Sept. 17, 2012, Dole announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to sell its worldwide packaged foods and Asia fresh produce business to ITOCHU Corp. for $1.685 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close by year end following customary regulatory approvals in multiple countries. Combined revenue and EBITDA, excluding corporate overhead, for these businesses was roughly $2.5 billion and $190 million during 2011, respectively, translating to a transaction multiple of 8.9x. Dole further announced that it will use the majority of the proceeds, net of about $300 million of cash cost associated with the deal and subsequent restructuring, to pay off debt. In connection with the transaction, Dole will recapitalize its debt structure, with any new debt issued on more favorable terms and being biased towards term loans. The Positive Rating Watch indicates that there is heightened probability of an upgrade with the ultimate outcome dependent on Dole's post recapitalization capital structure and leverage. Timing of the recapitalization is uncertain and Dole has not committed to final debt levels or what cash proceeds will be used for but Fitch believes shareholder payouts are possible. Upon resolution of the Positive Watch, Dole's ratings will continue to reflect the company's relatively low margins and the periodic volatility of its fresh produce operations. However, leverage is likely to be substantially lower and free cash flow (FCF) should improve versus history due to lower interest expense and capital expenditures. As a result of the divestiture, Dole also plans to implement cost-savings initiatives and corporate restructuring by the end of 2013 which are expected to result in $50 million of annual savings. Pro forma for the divestiture, Dole will have approximately $4.2 billion revenue and $246 million of EBITDA including the $50 million of cost savings mentioned above but the company will be less diversified. Capital expenditures could approximate $41 million and net interest expense, should the company pay off all but about $260 million of its debt and prior to any additional debt incurrence associated with the recapitalization, could be about $16 million. Prior to the Dole strategic review, the company's financial strategy was to utilize FCF and asset sale proceeds to reduce debt while engaging in select tuck-in acquisitions. The company's leverage goal was net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.0x. Although Dole has not committed to a new leverage goal, Fitch expects total debt-to-operating EBITDA to be maintained substantially below current levels outlined below. Credit Statistics, Liquidity and Maturities: For the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended June 16, 2012, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 5.5x, up from 4.6x at Dec. 31, 2011. Operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 2.2x, down from 2.6x and funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage was 1.3x, versus 1.5x at year end. FCF was negative $95.6 million versus negative $77 million at year end. At June 16, 2012, Dole's liquidity consisted of $94.1 million of cash and $239.5 of availability under its revolver. Dole's $350 million ABL facility expires on July 8, 2016. Dole's only financial covenant is a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of at least 1.0x if ABL availability is below a certain amount. Dole's debt agreements contain mandatory prepayment requirements related to asset sales. At June 16, 2012, Dole had $155 million of 8.75% senior unsecured notes due July 2013, $174.9 million of 13.875% junior-lien notes due March 2014, 8% of junior-lien notes due September 2016, and a $312.6 million term B loan due July 2018. Solvest's $559.5 million term C loan is due July 2018. The ABL has a first-priority lien on U.S. account receivables and inventory and a second-priority lien on real and intangible property. Term loans are secured on a first priority basis by real and intangible property and on a second priority basis by ABL collateral. Lastly, third-lien notes have the benefit of a lien on certain U.S. assets of Dole that is junior to the liens of the company's senior secured credit facilities. Dole will continue to have a substantial asset base, inclusive of 113,000 acres of land, five salad processing facilities, 11 owned ships, and other tangible assets, following the divestiture of its worldwide packaged food and Asia fresh produce business. Fitch believes any new term loans or revolving credit facilities could be unsecured given the significant improvement in Dole's credit profile. What Could Trigger A Rating Action Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --The closure of Dole's asset sale transaction, the subsequent payoff of existing debt, and more certainty as to Dole's capital structure following the recapitalization of its debt structure is expected to result in rating upgrade(s). Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --A downgrade is not anticipated as Fitch expects Dole's leverage to be maintained below historical levels following its recapitalization and believes its FCF profile will improve.