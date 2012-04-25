(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on HSN Inc. ('BB' with a stable rating outlook) is not affected the company's new credit facilities. The new credit facilities (which are not rated by Standard & Poor's) consist of a $350 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $250 million delayed-draw term loan due 2017. HSN will use proceeds from the credit facilities for working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes, including redeeming (in whole or in part) its 11.25% notes due 2016. Assuming HSN retires its 11.25% notes with the delayed-draw term loan, the transaction will lower overall interest expense and improve EBITDA coverage of interest. At the end of 2011, HSN's debt leverage and EBITDA coverage of interest were 1.1x and 7.5x, respectively. We consider HSN's business profile as "fair" (based on our criteria) because of its No. 2 position in a highly competitive TV retailing business. We regard its financial risk profile as "significant" because of the variability in debt leverage that can result from revenue swings in the retail business. (New York Ratings Team)