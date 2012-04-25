(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 25 - Overview

-- Germany-based pharmaceuticals, polymers, and agrochemicals conglomerate Bayer AG continues to deliver strong operating performance, improve its cash flow generation, and reduce its debt.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Bayer to positive from stable.

-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Bayer.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that Bayer will continue to use strong cash flow to reduce its debt leverage, while continuing to adhere to a conservative financial policy. Rating Action On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Germany-based pharmaceuticals, polymers, and agrochemicals conglomerate Bayer AG to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Bayer. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view of a continued improvement in Bayer's cash flow generation and debt reduction. This follows good cost control and improvements to operating efficiency on the back of healthy organic sales growth in all divisions. The outlook revision also reflects our projection that Bayer's revenues will increase by at least mid-single digits each year for the next three years. We base our projection on what we believe to be still relatively robust demand from emerging markets (albeit not as strong as in 2010), resilient consumer demand in key markets such as France and Germany. We believe that Bayer will likely maintain an EBITDA margin of about 19%-20% over the next three years, by launching new products in the pharmaceuticals, polymers, and agrochemicals divisions and by improving utilization and overhead costs. We anticipate that Bayer's significant free cash flow is likely to continue to increase gradually over the next three years, in line with the group's sales and blended operating margin. A gradual uplift in margins on the back of the ongoing group efficiency program should also help increase free cash flow generation and debt reduction, in our view. Specifically, we anticipate a Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 45% over the next three years, which we view as commensurate with an 'A' rating. Looking ahead, we believe that the evolution of Bayer's leverage will depend on management's financial policy, especially with regard to its use of cash flow and the composition of financing for any potential sizable acquisition. That said, we do not anticipate an acquisition in the near term. The ratings on Bayer continue to reflect our view of the group's "strong" business risk profile. This arises from Bayer's sizable presence in the pharmaceuticals market and excellent positions in the agrochemicals and high-performance plastics markets. In addition, the group benefits from internal business diversification. Theoretically, this can balance earnings volatility between the pharmaceuticals division--which can be exposed to pricing pressure and patent expiries--and the agrochemicals and high-performance plastics divisions--which can suffer from seasonal and cyclical demand weakness. The ratings also reflect our view of Bayer's "intermediate" financial risk profile, particularly its improved free cash flow generation and reduced leverage. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-2'. It is supported by Bayer's liquidity profile, which we assess as "strong" under our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors:

-- The group's current liquidity sources comfortably cover its short-term debt maturities. On Dec. 31, 2011, Bayer had an adjusted balance-sheet cash position of about EUR1.8 billion and about EUR2.5 billion of near-cash investments. On the same date, short-term debt due in the next 12 months was about EUR3.2 billion.

-- Bayer has an undrawn EUR3.5 billion syndicated credit facility expiring in 2017 (with a one-year extension option). This can also be used as backup for the group's $8 billion commercial paper program, which remained undrawn on Dec. 31, 2011.

-- We anticipate that Bayer will generate at least about EUR6 billion of cash from operations each year for the next two years, comfortably covering capital expenditures and dividends of about EUR1.9 billion and EUR1.4 billion per year, respectively. This leaves about EUR2.8 billion of discretionary cash flow.

The positive outlook reflects our view of Bayer's sound position in its markets and in industries that have positive growth trends, enabling the group to continue to grow and generate sizable free cash flows. We anticipate that Bayer's revenues will increase by at least mid-single digits, and that it will maintain an EBITDA margin of at least 19%-20% over the next three years. On the basis of these assumptions, and taking account of Bayer's ability to generate strong free operating cash flow, and its track record of adhering to a conservative financial policy, we anticipate that the group will continue to deleverage. We could raise the ratings if Bayer maintains FFO to debt of more than 45% on a sustainable basis. However, in view of Bayer's position in consolidating industries that could present opportunities for large-scale acquisitions, we believe that the extent of the improvement in Bayer's cash flow and debt reduction will depend on management's financial policy, especially its stance on large debt-financed acquisitions. We could revise the outlook to stable if Bayer undertakes a sizable acquisition such that it is no longer able to achieve FFO to debt of 45% on a sustainable basis.

To From Bayer AG Corporate Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 Bayer Corp. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 Ratings Affirmed Ratings Affirmed Bayer AG Senior Unsecured A- Junior Subordinated BBB- Commercial Paper A-2 Bayer Capital Corp. B.V.* Senior Unsecured A- Bayer Corp. Senior Unsecured* A- Commercial Paper A-2 Bayer Holding Ltd.* Senior Unsecured A- *Guaranteed by Bayer AG.